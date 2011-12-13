(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG, December 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that its Rating Outlook for Malaysia's insurance is Stable, supported by sound operating profitability, steady market growth and manageable exposure to investment risks.

Fitch believes that growth of the Malaysian insurance market will be driven by various government measures, a low penetration rate, as well as improving product reach through bancassurance and direct distribution. However, Fitch notes the prevailing global stock market volatility and its impact on insurance demand for life policies, especially investment-linked products. The Outlook may be revised to Negative if extreme market volatility triggers severe deterioration in operating earnings and negatively affect insurers' capital adequacy. Further worsening in motor claim experience could also put pressure on the Stable Outlook.

"The operating margin of Malaysia's general insurance sector will continue to be constrained by the underwriting deficit from compulsory motor cover," says Terrence Wong, Director in Fitch's Insurance team. "Bank Negara Malaysia's plan to make gradual premium adjustments in motor cover will likely mitigate underwriting losses. However, given the modest premium change, Fitch believes its impact on general insurers' underwriting profitability will be minimal in 2012."

The report further notes that the implementation of risk-based capitalization and the uplift of foreign ownership limit have continued to accelerate merger and acquisition activity in the market. Formation of larger insurance conglomerates along with increased foreign ownership will likely intensify market competition. The entry of new family takaful operators will challenge the market franchise of conventional life insurers as their participation will cannibalize demand for conventional life policies.

