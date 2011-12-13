(The following was released by the rating agency)
Insurance Sector
HONG KONG, December 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new
report that its Rating Outlook for Malaysia's insurance is
Stable, supported by sound operating profitability, steady
market growth and manageable exposure to investment risks.
Fitch believes that growth of the Malaysian insurance market
will be driven by various government measures, a low penetration
rate, as well as improving product reach through bancassurance
and direct distribution. However, Fitch notes the prevailing
global stock market volatility and its impact on insurance
demand for life policies, especially investment-linked products.
The Outlook may be revised to Negative if extreme market
volatility triggers severe deterioration in operating earnings
and negatively affect insurers' capital adequacy. Further
worsening in motor claim experience could also put pressure on
the Stable Outlook.
"The operating margin of Malaysia's general insurance sector
will continue to be constrained by the underwriting deficit from
compulsory motor cover," says Terrence Wong, Director in Fitch's
Insurance team. "Bank Negara Malaysia's plan to make gradual
premium adjustments in motor cover will likely mitigate
underwriting losses. However, given the modest premium change,
Fitch believes its impact on general insurers' underwriting
profitability will be minimal in 2012."
The report further notes that the implementation of
risk-based capitalization and the uplift of foreign ownership
limit have continued to accelerate merger and acquisition
activity in the market. Formation of larger insurance
conglomerates along with increased foreign ownership will likely
intensify market competition. The entry of new family takaful
operators will challenge the market franchise of conventional
life insurers as their participation will cannibalize demand for
conventional life policies.
The report, '2012 Outlook: Malaysia Insurance Market', is
available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link
above.