(The following was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, August 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new
report that the proposed Basel III capital rules are unlikely to
be overly onerous for the major Malaysian banks in light of
their satisfactory core capitalisation. The gradual transition
to higher capital standards from Basel II would over time
enhance the resilience of the domestic banking sector as a
whole.
Compliance does not appear to be a major challenge. Fitch
estimates the consolidated common equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital
ratio of the eight Malaysian banks to range between 8% and 11%
at end-March 2012 under the Basel III guidelines, which are
currently in the consultative stage. The average CET1 ratio is
estimated to be 8.7%, slightly lower than 9.3% under the present
Basel II framework. The estimated capital ratios are higher than
the effective 7% floor for CET1 capital ratio, which comprises
the 4.5% regulatory minimum and 2.5% in the form of capital
conservation buffer.
Fitch believes that a CET1 capital ratio in the low
double-digits is likely become the norm for major Malaysian
banks. The regulator can at times impose an additional
requirement in the form of a countercyclical capital buffer of
up to 2.5%. Untested investor appetite for Basel III-compliant
bank securities could mean that the minimum total capital ratio
of 10.5% may have to be in the form of high-quality core equity.
Nonetheless, the agency believes that most banks would have the
time and the ability to build up their capital position with the
gradual phasing-in of capital rules, which would be a positive
development for the local banking industry.
Bank holding companies may ultimately fall within the
regulatory ambit, and thus be subjected to similar prudential
capital rules. This helps to ensure leverage discipline at bank
holding companies, especially as banking groups may eventually
opt for a flatter corporate structure.
Basel III rules are more punitive on bank-level (as opposed
to consolidated-level) capital ratios, due to the presence of
unconsolidated subsidiaries, and hence the potential deduction
burden on CET1 capital. Fitch estimates the CET1 capital ratio
of a handful of banks falling within 6%-7% under Basel III.