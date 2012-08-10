(The following was released by the rating agency)

SINGAPORE, August 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that the proposed Basel III capital rules are unlikely to be overly onerous for the major Malaysian banks in light of their satisfactory core capitalisation. The gradual transition to higher capital standards from Basel II would over time enhance the resilience of the domestic banking sector as a whole.

Compliance does not appear to be a major challenge. Fitch estimates the consolidated common equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio of the eight Malaysian banks to range between 8% and 11% at end-March 2012 under the Basel III guidelines, which are currently in the consultative stage. The average CET1 ratio is estimated to be 8.7%, slightly lower than 9.3% under the present Basel II framework. The estimated capital ratios are higher than the effective 7% floor for CET1 capital ratio, which comprises the 4.5% regulatory minimum and 2.5% in the form of capital conservation buffer.

Fitch believes that a CET1 capital ratio in the low double-digits is likely become the norm for major Malaysian banks. The regulator can at times impose an additional requirement in the form of a countercyclical capital buffer of up to 2.5%. Untested investor appetite for Basel III-compliant bank securities could mean that the minimum total capital ratio of 10.5% may have to be in the form of high-quality core equity. Nonetheless, the agency believes that most banks would have the time and the ability to build up their capital position with the gradual phasing-in of capital rules, which would be a positive development for the local banking industry.

Bank holding companies may ultimately fall within the regulatory ambit, and thus be subjected to similar prudential capital rules. This helps to ensure leverage discipline at bank holding companies, especially as banking groups may eventually opt for a flatter corporate structure.

Basel III rules are more punitive on bank-level (as opposed to consolidated-level) capital ratios, due to the presence of unconsolidated subsidiaries, and hence the potential deduction burden on CET1 capital. Fitch estimates the CET1 capital ratio of a handful of banks falling within 6%-7% under Basel III.