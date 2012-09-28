(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- New Zealand-based insurer MARAC Insurance Ltd. (MIL) is a
joint-venture arrangement between The New Zealand Automobile
Association Ltd. (NZAAL; not rated) and Heartland Financial
Services Ltd. (HFSL; not rated), which is wholly owned by listed
financial services group Heartland New Zealand (HNZL; not
rated).
-- MIL underwrites lifestyle protection insurance and
guaranteed asset protection, and distributes mechanical
breakdown insurance, as well as house and contents insurance.
-- Under our group-rating methodology, we have assessed MIL
as a "strategically important" subsidiary of HNZL.
-- As a result, we have assigned our 'BB+' financial
strength and issuer credit ratings to the insurer. The rating
outlook is stable.
Rating Action
On Sept. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
assigned its 'BB+' financial strength and issuer credit ratings
to New Zealand-based insurer MARAC Insurance Ltd. (MIL). The
rating outlook is stable.
Rationale
The financial strength and issuer credit ratings on MIL
reflect our view of the insurer's stand-alone credit profile
(SACP), as well as its strategic importance to the group of
companies operating under the listed financial services group,
Heartland New Zealand Ltd. (HNZL; not rated).
We consider the insurer's SACP to be modest because of its
small and concentrated earnings base, with earnings primarily
sourced from sales of two insurance products to an affiliated
motor vehicle dealer network in New Zealand. Factors supporting
its SACP include its satisfactory risk-based capitalization,
conservative asset allocation, and maintenance of a good
liquidity position.
Under our group-rating methodology, we have assessed MIL as
a "strategically important" subsidiary of HNZL. Consequently,
its rating is capped one notch below HNZL's group credit profile
(GCP) of 'BBB-'. HNZL's GCP is equalized with the rating on
Heartland Building Society (HBS; BBB-/Stable/--), as HBS
represents the overwhelming majority of the group's aggregate
assets, liabilities, equity, and revenue.
MIL is a joint-venture arrangement between The New Zealand
Automobile Association Ltd. (NZAAL; not rated), a subsidiary of
The New Zealand Automobile Association (NZAA; not rated), and
Heartland Financial Services Ltd. (HFSL; not rated), which is
wholly owned by HNZL. The arrangement came into effect in April
2010, and each joint-venture partner owns 50%. Prior to the
merger within the HNZL group in 2010, MIL was incorporated in
2005 as a wholly owned subsidiary of MARAC Financial Services
Ltd. (MFSL; not rated).
We assess MIL to be strategically important to HNZL based on
our view that it is highly unlikely to be sold in the medium
term and that it is important to HNZL's long-term strategy. It
also has a strong, long-term commitment of support from the
senior management of HNZL and NZAA. HNZL's management appears to
place high value on the partnership with NZAA, given the
opportunities NZAA provides for selling HNZL's products, in
particular its banking products, through NZAA's extensive
distribution network.
We do not consider MIL to be "highly strategic" under our
criteria because it operates in lines of business that we view
are important but not integral to overall group strategy. HNZL's
strategy is focused on providing financial products and services
to small-to-medium enterprises, the rural sector, and parts of
the household sector where it has a comparative advantage. As
HNZL's mainstream business is focused on the provision of
banking products and services to these customers, we do not
consider MIL's distribution of niche insurance products to
primarily private motor vehicle owners to be integral to the
group.
We consider NZAA's joint ownership of MIL as having a
neutral impact on the rating on MIL because NZAA views MIL to be
more of a long-term investment rather than an operating
division. NZAA also has a very strong balance sheet and stable
profits and cash flows generated from membership dues and a
range of other income streams. In addition, it has a good track
record of establishing and supporting other joint ventures over
the long term, including its arrangement with AA Insurance Ltd.
(AAIL; A+/Stable/--). NZAA enters into such arrangements in
order to leverage its distribution network and support its
member base through additional product offerings and competitive
membership fees.
Outlook
The stable outlook on the ratings for MIL is aligned with
the stable outlook on HBS, which currently drives our view of
the GCP on which the rating on MIL is based. If the rating on
HBS were to be raised, MIL is likely to be upgraded. However, a
downgrade on HBS may not necessarily lead to a lower rating on
MIL, as it depends on the extent of the downgrade and our
opinion of MIL's insulation from the group.
The stable outlook on HBS reflects our expectation that it
will improve its key asset-quality metrics, which will help
abate further pressure on our assessment of its risk position;
and increase its operating earnings, which will help it to
maintain its capital-adequacy position. Rating stability also
factors in our expectation that HBS will strengthen its business
franchise as a newly formed financial institution, as it
progresses its business strategies and bank license application.
Downward rating pressure on HBS is most likely to emerge
from an unexpected rise in nonperforming loans or credit losses,
leading to a revision of our assessment on HNZL's risk position
to "weak" from "moderate", or a drop in its projected
risk-adjusted capital ratio to less than 15%, stemming from
aggressive loan growth or operating losses.
We do not expect to raise the rating on HBS in the short
term. Medium-term upward rating prospects are most likely to
stem from an upward revision of HBS' business position to
"moderate". This would require the establishment of a track
record that the building society has effectively implemented its
key business strategies, which would translate into a
strengthening of its business franchise and stability. Specific
factors might include the progression of its bank license
application, an improvement in its deposit reinvestment
experience, and evidence of its ability to compete with other
New Zealand banks on factors other than price or underwriting
standards.
Our stable outlook on MIL also reflects our view that it
will remain at least a strategically important subsidiary of
HNZL and that its SACP will not deteriorate significantly beyond
its currently modest level. We may downgrade our view of MIL's
strategic importance to HNZL if the insurer does not perform to
group management's expectations, or if there is some likelihood
HNZL may divest MIL in the medium term. Alternatively, we could
revise our view of its group status to "core" and equalize its
rating with that on HNZL if we believe the insurer has become
more integral to HNZL's operations and strategy, and HNZL is
able to exert more control than its joint ownership indicates.
On a stand-alone basis, we do not expect a positive rating
movement to occur for MIL in the medium term. Higher rating
prospects for MIL would depend on a sustained material
improvement in its competitive position, while maintaining
supportive operating performance and capital levels. There is
already some tolerance for deterioration in MIL's SACP before we
would lower the rating on MIL.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
-- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009
Ratings List New Rating; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
MARAC Insurance Ltd.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency BB+/Stable/--
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency BB+/Stable/--