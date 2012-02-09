-- U.S.-based satellite services provider Maritime
Telecommunications Network's (MTN) operating performance for the
first nine months of 2011 has exceeded our expectations.
-- We are revising our 'B' rating outlook on the company to
positive from stable.
-- We are also revising our recovery rating on MTN's senior
secured debt to '1' from '2', and raising our issue-level rating
on this debt to 'BB-' from 'B+'.
-- The positive rating outlook reflects the possibility of
an upgrade if the good operating performance continues and the
company is able to sustain debt leverage at less than 5x.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 9, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today revised its rating outlook on Miramar,
Fla.-based Maritime Telecommunications Network Inc. (MTN) to
positive from stable. The 'B' corporate credit rating on the
company was affirmed.
At the same time, we revised our recovery rating on the
company's senior secured credit facilities to '1', indicating
our expectation of very high (90% to 100%) recovery for lenders
in the event of a payment default, from '2' (70% to 90% recovery
expectation). We also raised our issue-level rating on the
credit facilities to 'BB-' (two notches higher than the 'B'
corporate credit rating) from 'B+' in accordance with our
notching criteria for a '1' recovery rating. The revision to the
recovery rating reflects improved recovery prospects since the
loan inception due to continued growth in the company's
business.
"The outlook revision reflects the company's strong revenue
and EBITDA growth through the first nine months of 2011, which
was better than our expectations," explained Standard & Poor's
credit analyst Allyn Arden. "During this period, total revenue
and EBITDA increased 23% and 22%, respectively, year over year."
The company benefited from revenue growth across all
business lines, including a 13% increase in the core cruise
segment. We expect these trends to continue and project that,
absent a material acquisition or dividend to shareholders, total
leverage will decline to the mid-4x area by year-end 2012 from
about 5x as of Sept. 30, 2011. As a result, we have changed our
financial risk assessment on the company to "aggressive" from
"highly leveraged."
Our outlook revision includes some of the following
assumptions in 2012:
-- An 8% increase in cruise ship revenue due to new
installations and demand for bandwidth.
-- Double-digit revenue growth in the yacht and government
segment; we expect the yacht segment, in particular, to benefit
from new installations and higher pricing.
-- A more modest 6% increase in revenue from the oil and
gas business.
-- Margins to remain in the 27% to 29% area despite solid
revenue growth due to rising bandwidth costs and increased
headcount.
-- Free operating cash flow (FOCF) of at least $15 million,
a portion of which we expect will be used for debt reduction as
per the credit agreement.
The 'B' rating on MTN continues to reflect the company's
narrow scope of business, revenue concentration among large
customers with significant pricing power, uncertain longer-term
growth prospects from newer business lines, and an "aggressive"
financial risk profile (as our criteria define the term).
Tempering factors include the company's leading niche position
in providing communications services to the North American
cruise industry, its stability from long-term contractual
revenue, and solid free operating cash flow relative to its debt
burden.
MTN provides customized satellite-based communications
services to ocean vessels and offshore oil and gas drilling
platforms. The company focuses on the North American cruise line
industry and serves over 200 cruise ships, which generate
approximately 60% of total revenue. It derives the remaining 40%
of its revenue from the oil and gas, government/military, yacht,
and aviation segments.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers,
Sept. 28, 2011
-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
-- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009
-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27,
2009
-- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating
Speculative-Grade Credits, May 13, 2008
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April
15, 2008