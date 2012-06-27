SE Asia Stocks-Subdued; global factors dampen risk appetite

By Chris Thomas June 6 Southeast Asian stock markets, except Vietnam, were sluggish on Tuesday, taking a cue from Asian peers that fell as global risk appetite dampened amid escalating tensions in the Middle East and ahead of key events later this week. Asian shares pulled back from a two-year high hit on Monday, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan falling 0.2 percent in early trade. Oil prices extended losses from the previous session ov