(The following was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) March 30, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services said today that its ratings on Marubeni Corp.
(BBB/Stable/--) would not be affected by the company's
announcement that it had agreed to purchase a 12.5% stake in an
iron ore interest owned by Australia-based Hancock Prospecting
Pty Ltd. (not rated) for approximately A$1.5 billion.
Standard & Poor's expects the project's mining cost to reach
A$9.5 billion. We expect Marubeni to fund most of it with a
project finance loan. Although iron ore prices have been
falling, they remain high. If iron ore prices remain at the
current levels, we believe the project will generate sufficient
cash flow relative to the amount of its planned investment. On
the other hand, the total investment amount is equal to
approximately 15% of Marubeni's equity capital, and Marubeni is
likely to incur substantial goodwill. As such, the acquisition
is likely to adversely affect the balance between Marubeni's
risk and capital, in our view. However, we believe that any
potential negative effect would be within the expected range of
assumptions in our current ratings on Marubeni, given that the
company's planned asset disposals are likely to restore the
balance between its risk and capital.
Nevertheless, we believe that it is crucial for Marubeni to
control its investments at a manageable level so that it can
maintain its current creditworthiness. In the third quarter of
2011, Marubeni announced that it would increase by JPY100
billion to JPY150 billion its planned amount of JPY750 billion
for new investments and loans prescribed in its three-year
management plan through fiscal 2012 (ending March 31, 2013).
Marubeni's free cash flow remained negative for three
consecutive quarters after the quarter ended June 30, 2011. The
company's net debt-to-equity ratio was 2.2x as of Dec. 31, 2011,
exceeding the 1.8x target laid out in its three-year management
plan. Marubeni aims to reduce its net debt-to-equity ratio to
1.8x by the end of fiscal 2012 through debt reduction.
Nevertheless, the rating on Marubeni may come under pressure if
an increase in loans and investments and a decline in its
capital lead us to believe that the company's net debt-to-equity
ratio will likely remain substantially higher than its target
over the medium term.