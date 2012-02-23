(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, February 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed
one class of bonds issued through Maxis Loan Securitisation Fund
2009-1 (Maxis 2009-1), as detailed below. The transaction is a
securitisation of Australian conforming residential mortgages
originated by Members Equity Bank Pty Ltd (ME Bank) under the
Maxis Loans programme (Maxis).
AUD116.2m Class A1 (ISIN AU3FN0009114) affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable.
The affirmation reflects Fitch's view that the available
credit enhancement levels are able to support the notes' current
ratings, and that the credit quality and performance of the
loans in the collateral pool remain in line with the agency's
expectations.
"Although arrears have been above the Dinkum index, 90+ days
arrears have often been cured" said James Zanesi, Director in
Fitch's Structured Finance team. "Moreover, the class A1 notes
currently enjoy a significant level of subordination as the
mortgage pool has amortised to 46% of the original balance,"
added Mr. Zanesi.
At the end of December 2011, Maxis 2009-1 recorded 30+ days
arrears of 5.30%. There have been no defaults, and consequently
no claims, since closing. All loans contained in the collateral
pool have lenders' mortgage insurance (LMI) in place, with
policies provided by Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty
Ltd.
For more information on arrears, defaults, prepayments and
other historical performance data, refer to "Deal Performance"
in the Surveillance section of the respective transaction on
www.fitchratings.com.