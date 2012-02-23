(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY, February 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed one class of bonds issued through Maxis Loan Securitisation Fund 2009-1 (Maxis 2009-1), as detailed below. The transaction is a securitisation of Australian conforming residential mortgages originated by Members Equity Bank Pty Ltd (ME Bank) under the Maxis Loans programme (Maxis).

AUD116.2m Class A1 (ISIN AU3FN0009114) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable.

The affirmation reflects Fitch's view that the available credit enhancement levels are able to support the notes' current ratings, and that the credit quality and performance of the loans in the collateral pool remain in line with the agency's expectations.

"Although arrears have been above the Dinkum index, 90+ days arrears have often been cured" said James Zanesi, Director in Fitch's Structured Finance team. "Moreover, the class A1 notes currently enjoy a significant level of subordination as the mortgage pool has amortised to 46% of the original balance," added Mr. Zanesi.

At the end of December 2011, Maxis 2009-1 recorded 30+ days arrears of 5.30%. There have been no defaults, and consequently no claims, since closing. All loans contained in the collateral pool have lenders' mortgage insurance (LMI) in place, with policies provided by Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty Ltd.

