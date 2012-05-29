(The following was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, May 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed PT Bank Mayapada Internasional Tbk's (Mayapada)
National Long-Term rating at 'A-(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable.
The affirmation reflects the bank's improved asset quality
and adequate financial profile. Downward rating pressure might
arise from changes in majority shareholders resulting in
weakened funding capability and significant deterioration in
earnings and loan quality. The upward rating prospect is limited
given Mayapada's small franchise (0.4% of banking system assets
in Indonesia), relatively high concentrated loan exposure and
the potential negative impact arising from its rapid loan
growth.
Return on assets (ROA) increased to 1.5% in 2011 (2010:
0.9%) mainly due to a one-off recovery of an impaired asset,
while net interest margin (NIM) decreased to 5.3% in 2011 from
6.0% in 2010. Fitch expects that the bank's profitability in the
medium term will likely be pressured by increased competition in
the banking industry and potentially higher credit cost due to
rapid loan growth.
Non-performing loans (NPLs) fell to 2.5% of total loans at
end-2011 (2010: 3.3%), mainly due to improved asset quality in
the corporate loans segment. Special-mention loans (SMLs)
dropped to 6.9% of total loans at end-2011 (2010: 14%) as a
result of improved collection but remained higher than the
industry average of 4%. Fitch notes that the rapid loan growth
in 2011, above average of SMLs and quite concentrated loan book
(with the top 20 largest loans accounting for 27% of the total
loan) could give pressure to Mayapada's asset quality should
operating conditions deteriorate considerably.
Tier-1 and total capital adequacy ratios (CARs) decreased to
14% and 14.7% respectively at end-2011 (2010: 19.2% and 20.4%)
mainly due to loan expansion and the implementation of a capital
charge for operational risk under Basel II. The bank's plan for
a capital injection of IDR500bn in Q412 will help fund its
business growth. The bank aims to maintain a minimum CAR of 15%
over the medium term.
Bank Mayapada International Tbk was established in 1989 by
Dato Sri Prof. DR.Tahir, MBA and family, who remain in control
of the bank.