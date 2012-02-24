(The following was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 24, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A-' long-term
foreign currency issue rating to the proposed issue of Hong Kong
dollar 700 million fixed-rate senior unsecured notes by Malayan
Banking Bhd. (Maybank; A-/Stable/A-2). We also assigned our
'cnAA' Greater China credit scale rating to the proposed notes.
The issue will be a drawdown under the bank's US$2 billion
multicurrency medium-term notes program (unrated). The five-year
notes will constitute direct, unconditional, unsubordinated, and
unsecured obligations of Maybank. They will rank pari passu with
all other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the bank.
We expect Maybank to use the proceeds from the issue for working
capital, general banking, and other corporate purposes.
