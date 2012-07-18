(The following was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE (Standard & Poor's) July 18, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A-' long-term
foreign currency issue rating to Hong Kong dollars (HK$) 600
million fixed-rate senior unsecured notes by Malayan Banking
Bhd. (Maybank; A-/Stable/A-2).
We also assigned our 'cnAA' Greater China credit scale
rating to the notes. The issue will be a drawdown under the
bank's US$5 billion multicurrency medium-term note program. The
10-year fixed-rate notes will constitute direct, unconditional,
unsubordinated, and unsecured obligations of Maybank.
They will rank equal with the bank's other unsecured and
unsubordinated obligations, and without any preference among
themselves. We expect Maybank to use the proceeds from the issue
for working capital, general banking, and other corporate
purposes.