SINGAPORE (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 15, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had corrected the rating history on Malayan Banking Bhd. to remove an issue rating wrongly assigned on Dec. 8, 2011. The ratings on Maybank and its outstanding issuance are not affected. The rating list for Maybank is as follows:

Malayan Banking Bhd.

Counterparty Credit Rating A-/Stable/A-2

Certificate Of Deposit A-

Subordinated (2 issues) BBB+

Preferred Stock (1 issue) BBB-

Senior Unsecured (1 issue) A-

