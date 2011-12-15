(The following was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 15, 2011--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had corrected the
rating history on Malayan Banking Bhd. to remove an issue rating
wrongly assigned on Dec. 8, 2011. The ratings on Maybank and its
outstanding issuance are not affected. The rating list for
Maybank is as follows:
Malayan Banking Bhd.
Counterparty Credit Rating A-/Stable/A-2
Certificate Of Deposit A-
Subordinated (2 issues) BBB+
Preferred Stock (1 issue) BBB-
Senior Unsecured (1 issue) A-
