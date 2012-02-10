(The following was released by the rating agency)

SINGAPORE, February 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Malayan Banking Berhad's (Maybank) USD400m 3% senior notes due 2017, issued under the bank's USD2bn multicurrency medium term note programme, a final rating of 'A-'. This follows the completion of the senior notes issue and the receipt of documents conforming to information previously received. The final rating is the same as the expected rating assigned on 3 February 2012.

The notes are rated at the same level as Maybank's 'A-' Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating, as they constitute direct, unconditional, unsubordinated and unsecured obligations of Maybank, and hence rank equally with all its other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations. The proceeds will be used for Maybank's working capital, general banking and other corporate purposes.

For more details on Maybank's ratings and credit profile, see "Fitch Rates Maybank's 2021 Subordinated Notes 'BBB+(exp)'; Affirms Existing Ratings", dated 19 April 2011, and Maybank's full rating report, dated 27 April 2011, available at www.fitchratings.com.