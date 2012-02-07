-- Standard & Poor's recently lowered its natural gas
pricing assumptions for 2012, 2013, and 2014. As such, this had
a negative impact on U.S. offshore oil and natural gas producer
McMoRan Exploration Co.'s credit metrics, as well as estimated
cash flows and liquidity.
-- We are lowering our ratings, including the corporate
credit and issue-level ratings, on McMoRan to 'B-' from 'B'. At
the same time, we are revising the outlook to developing from
negative.
-- The developing outlook reflects the uncertainty
surrounding the ultimate timing and productive ability of the
company's Davy Jones discovery, which we expect to be
flow-tested by the end of first-quarter 2012.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 7, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today lowered its ratings, including the
corporate credit and issue-level ratings, on New Orleans,
La.-based McMoRan Exploration Co. (McMoRan) to 'B-' from 'B'.
The recovery rating of '3' on the company's senior unsecured
debt remains unchanged. We also revised the outlook to
developing from negative pending flow-test results from the Davy
Jones discovery in the ultradeep shelf of the Gulf of Mexico
(expected by the end of first-quarter 2012).
The ratings on McMoRan reflect the company's "vulnerable"
business risk and "highly leveraged" financial risk profiles (as
our criteria define the terms). Our ratings reflect McMoRan's
short proved reserve life, high-risk exploration strategy, and
our estimate that the company will significantly outspend
operating cash flows in 2012. The ratings also take into account
McMoRan's historical ability to raise equity and its experienced
management team.
McMoRan operates exclusively in the shallow waters of the
Gulf of Mexico. Proved reserves at year-end 2011 were 256
billion cubic feet equivalent (bcfe), about 60% natural gas. As
is common for Gulf of Mexico operators, McMoRan's proved reserve
life is very short at 4.1 years, meaning that, without
exploration success, positive revisions, or acquisitions, the
company would run out of reserves in about four years at current
production rates. Fourth-quarter 2011 production of about 170
million cubic feet equivalent per day (MMcfe/d) is split roughly
evenly between the conventional shelf (depths of up to 15,000
ft.) and the deep shelf (depths of 15,000 to 25,000 ft.), while
the company is also actively exploring in the ultradeep shelf at
depths below 25,000 ft. Without significant investment,
production declines in the Gulf are steep--and McMoRan has
issued guidance that it expects production from its base assets
to decline roughly 30% this year, excluding any potential
contribution from its Davy Jones ultradeep discovery (which is
likely to produce 95%-100% natural gas).
We view McMoRan's financial risk profile as "highly
leveraged," given our estimate that the company will
significantly outspend operating cash flows in 2012
(particularly after our downward natural gas price revision), to
be funded by the company's large cash balance (about $570
million as of Dec. 31, 2011). McMoRan's adjusted debt was $1.2
billion at year-end 2011, including 50% debt treatment of
convertible notes and preferred stock, as well as asset
retirement obligations, for an adjusted debt to
trailing-12-month EBITDAX ratio of 3.3x. Based on the S&P price
deck of $80 per barrel West Texas Intermediate crude oil and $3
per million BTU Henry Hub natural gas in 2012, and assuming
production declines 30%--in line with management guidance, we
estimate that adjusted debt to EBITDAX will increase to a very
aggressive 7x at year-end 2012. Production could be
significantly higher if the Davy Jones flow-test is successful,
although volumes would most likely be lower priced natural gas.
