April 18, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said
today that it assigned its preliminary 'B+' rating to U.S.-based
Mead Products LLC's proposed $500 million senior unsecured notes
due 2020. We are also assigning our preliminary '5' recovery
rating to the proposed issue, indicating our expectation that
lenders would receive modest (10% to 30%) recovery in the event
of a payment default.
The notes will be initially issued by Monaco SpinCo Inc., to
complete the merger of ACCO Brands Corp. (B+/Watch Pos/--) and
the Consumer & Office Products division of MeadWestvaco through
a Reverse Morris Trust transaction. Immediately following
completion of the merger (which will simultaneously occur with
the notes issuance), Monaco SpinCo Inc. will be merged with and
into Mead Products LLC, of which ACCO Brands Corp. will be the
sole member.
The ratings are based on preliminary terms and conditions,
and that ACCO shareholder approval of the proposed merger will
be received at its shareholder meeting scheduled to take place
on April 23, 2012. If ACCO's shareholders vote to approve the
merger, the transaction should close before May 1, 2012.
If the shareholders do not approve the merger, the proposed
notes will not be issued and the preliminary ratings would be
withdrawn. ACCO has already received regulatory approval for the
transaction. ACCO has indicated that it plans to use proceeds
from this debt issuance along with proceeds from its recently
issued term loans to repay outstanding debt obligations,
including the company's remaining 7.625% subordinated notes
(about $246 million outstanding) due 2015, existing 10.625%
senior secured notes (about $425 million outstanding) and to
fund the cash portion of the special distribution, and to pay
fees and expenses incurred in connection with the merger.
As such, we expect ACCO's adjusted debt levels pro forma for
the merger as of Dec. 31, 2011, to increase slightly to about
$1.4 billion. The ratings on ACCO's existing 10.625% senior
secured notes due 2015, and the existing 7.625% subordinated
notes due 2015, will be withdrawn after they are redeemed upon
closing of the transaction. ACCO will also distribute shares of
its common stock to MeadWestvaco shareholders as part of the
consideration for the acquisition.
The ratings on ACCO, including the 'B+' corporate credit
rating, remain on CreditWatch with positive implications,
pending the close of the transaction and corresponding
financing. Following the close of the transaction, we expect to
raise our corporate credit rating on ACCO to 'BB-' and assign a
stable outlook. Along with the '5' recovery rating assigned to
the proposed notes, the issue-level rating is correlated to the
expected upgrade of ACCO.
Our ratings incorporate our view of the ACCO's "weak"
business risk profile and "aggressive" financial risk profile.
In the unlikely event that ACCO does not receive shareholder
approval to complete the proposed transaction, we would affirm
the existing 'B+' corporate credit rating and remove it from
CreditWatch. Recovery ratings for all existing debt would then
be reassessed, as well as the corresponding issue-level ratings.
RATINGS LIST
ACCO Brands Corp. Corporate credit rating B+/Watch Pos/--
New Ratings Mead Products LLC Senior unsecured $500 mil. notes
due 2020 B+(prelim) Recovery rating 5(prelim)