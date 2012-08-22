European stocks subdued as weaker healthcare stocks, oil prices weigh
LONDON, June 6 European shares extended their fall on Tuesday as weaker oil prices, pulled lower by a major diplomatic rift between Gulf Arab states, gave rise to risk adversity.
Aug 23 Moody's Investors Service upgraded MeadWestvaco Corporation (MWV)'s senior unsecured debt ratings to Baa3 from Ba1. Moody's withdrew the company's Ba1 corporate family and probability of default ratings consistent with Moody's ratings practice for investment grade issuers.
OSLO, June 6 The export of fertilisers from Qatari producer Qafco is unaffected by a regional diplomatic row that has cut off other commodity shipments, Norway's Yara said on Tuesday.