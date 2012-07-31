(The following was released by the rating agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) July 31, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary ratings
to two classes of prime residential mortgage-backed securities
(RMBS) issued by Perpetual Trustee Company Ltd. as trustee of
Medallion Trust Series 2012-1 (see list).
The preliminary ratings reflect:
-- Our view of the credit risk of the underlying collateral
portfolio, including the fact that this is a closed portfolio,
which means no further loans will be assigned to the trust after
the closing date.
-- Our view that the credit support is sufficient to
withstand the stresses we apply. This credit support comprises
mortgage insurance to 15% of the portfolio, which covers 100% of
the face value of these loans, accrued interest, and reasonable
costs of enforcement; and note subordination for the classes A
and B notes.
-- Our expectation that the various mechanisms to support
liquidity within the transaction, including a liquidity facility
equal to 3% of the invested amount of all notes, principal
draws, are sufficient under our stress assumptions to ensure
timely payment of interest.
-- The availability of a A$150,000 extraordinary expense
reserve funded up front to support trust expenses. This reserve
will be topped up with available excess spread if drawn on.
-- The benefit of a fixed-to-floating interest-rate swap
provided by Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA;
AA-/Stable/A-1+) to hedge the mismatch between receipts from any
fixed-rate mortgage loans and the variable-rate RMBS.
-- The underwriting standards and centralized approval
process of the seller, CBA.
A copy of Standard & Poor's complete report for of Medallion
Trust Series 2012-1 can be found on Global Credit Portal,
Standard & Poor's Web-based credit analysis system, at
www.globalcreditportal.com.
The issuer has informed Standard & Poor's (Australia) Pty
Limited that the issuer will be publicly disclosing all relevant
information about the structured finance instruments that are
subject to this rating report.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7
requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to
include a description of the representations, warranties and
enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description
of how they differ from the representations, warranties and
enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities.
The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in
this credit rating report is available here
PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED
Class Rating Amount (mil. A$)
A AAA (sf) 690.0
B AA- (sf) 45.0
C N.R. 15.0
N.R.--Not rated.
