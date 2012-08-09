(The following was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 9, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today revised its recovery rating on Select
Medical Corp.'s senior secured debt to '2', indicating our
expectation of substantial (70% to 90%) recovery for lenders in
the event of a payment default, from '1' (90% to 100% recovery
expectation). We lowered our issue-level rating on this debt to
'BB-' (one notch higher than our 'B+' issuer rating on the
company) from 'BB', in accordance with our notching criteria for
a '2' recovery rating. The issue-level rating was removed from
CreditWatch, where it was placed with negative implications Aug.
1. The rating revisions follow Select's upsizing of its term
loan due 2018 by $275 million, bringing the aggregate amount to
$1.1 billion. Our view is that the larger size of this debt
class reduces recovery prospects in the event of a default. All
other existing ratings on the company are unaffected.
The corporate credit rating on Select is 'B+' and the rating
outlook is stable. The 'B+' rating reflects our assessment of
the company's business risk profile as "weak" and the financial
risk profile as "aggressive," according to our criteria. We view
Select's business risk profile as "weak" predominately because
of reimbursement risk and its relatively narrow focus.
Government reimbursement risk is the single most significant key
credit factor in our business risk assessment, because the
company's most important business, its specialty hospital
division, relies on Medicare for about 60% of that division's
revenues and nearly 50% of total revenues. Our assessment of
Select Medical's financial risk profile as "aggressive" reflects
our calculation of debt to EBITDA of about 4.5x as of March 31,
2012, and is consistent with our expectation that leverage will
remain near that level for the rest of 2012. (For the latest
complete corporate credit rating rationale, see Standard &
Poor's research report on Select Medical, published Aug. 1,
2012. Our updated recovery analysis will be published on
RatingsDirect as soon as possible following the release of this
report.)
