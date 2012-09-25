(The following was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: SMHL Securitisation Fund
2012-2
here
SYDNEY, September 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned SMHL
Securitisation Fund 2012-2 final ratings as listed below. The
transaction is a securitisation of first-ranking Australian
residential, full-documentation, mortgage loans originated by
Members Equity Bank Pty Limited (ME).
AUD664m Class A1 bonds: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD80m Class A2 bonds: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD41.6m Class AB bonds: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD10.4m Class B1 bonds: not rated
AUD4m Class B2 bonds: not rated
The bonds, due July 2043, were issued by Perpetual Limited
in its capacity as trustee of the fund.
At the cut-off date, the total collateral pool consisted of
8,606 loans totalling approximately AUD800m. The weighted
average current loan-to-value ratio is 53.2% and the weighted
average seasoning is 76 months. The pool is wholly made up of
fully verified documentation loans. Investment loans comprise
26% of the pool and owner-occupied borrower loans make up the
remainder. Fixed-rate mortgages represent 15.2% of the pool. All
loans are covered by lenders' mortgage insurance provided by
Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty Limited and the
Commonwealth of Australia. The pool is geographically
diversified, with state concentration representative of
population distribution in Australia. Fitch has incorporated all
the above factors in its credit analysis of the transaction.
The 'AAAsf' ratings with Stable Outlook assigned to the
class A1 and A2 bonds are based on the 7% credit enhancement
provided by the subordinate class AB, B1 and B2 bonds and the
lenders' mortgage insurance. The ratings also reflect the
transaction's cash collateral account, which is equivalent to
0.9% of the outstanding principal balance of the loans, its
excess revenue reserve; the interest rate arrangements the
trustee has entered into; and ME Banks mortgage underwriting and
servicing capabilities.
The 'AAAsf' rating with Stable Outlook assigned to the class
AB bonds is based on all the strengths supporting the class A
bonds except their credit enhancement levels.
Fitch's stress and rating sensitivity analysis is discussed
in the corresponding new issue report entitled "SMHL
Securitisation Fund 2012-2", published today. Included as an
appendix to the report are a description of the representations,
warranties, and enforcement mechanisms.