SEOUL/SYDNEY/HONG KONG, November 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings
said in a special report released today that credit metrics for
rated memory semiconductor manufacturers in Asia-Pacific will
remain stable in 2012, despite a weak operational outlook
especially for dynamic random access memory (DRAM). The
profitability of rated memory makers is likely to come under
pressure due to price declines of memory chips, but their
financial leverage will broadly remain commensurate with current
rating levels.
"Revenue growth and profitability in the memory
semiconductor industry will remain constrained by over-supply
and resultant falls in memory prices, " said Alvin Lim,
associate director in Fitch's Telecommunications, Media and
Technology (TMT) team. "However, the Fitch-rated memory makers
should be able to withstand sharp price declines and will gain
market share backed by their cost competitiveness and strong
balance sheets," added Mr. Lim.
Fitch believes that the over-supply in production capacity
is likely to be sustained and cause DRAM prices to fall further,
resulting in negative revenue growth in 2012. However, the
industry will cut capex, and second-tier makers are likely to
reduce capacity - which should hold back the extent of price
falls.
On the other hand, memory makers with a sizable exposure to
specialty DRAM, such as server and mobile DRAM, will be able to
partly mitigate the weak demand for commodity DRAM associated
with personal computers (PCs). Although the competition in the
specialty DRAM market will also become intense, this sector
should still provide opportunities for growth.
As for NAND, Fitch expects demand growth to be as strong in
2012 as 2011. The agency believes this will be underpinned by
the rising penetration of smart devices, a major demand driver
for embedded NAND. A rising adoption of solid state disk (SSD)
as the main storage for notebook PCs will also boost demand.
NAND revenue will rise, as bit shipment growth will outpace the
fall in prices.
Under such operational environment, Fitch does not foresee
any substantial deterioration in the credit profiles of its
rated memory manufacturers - Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd (SEC,
'A+'/Stable), Toshiba Corporation (Toshiba, 'BBB-'/Stable), and
Hynix Semiconductors Inc, (Hynix, 'BB-'/Rating Watch Positive).
Weak industry conditions are likely to be mitigated by these
companies' strong market positions, technology leadership and
robust liquidity. SEC and Toshiba will also benefit from their
well-diversified business portfolios.
The report "2012 Outlook: Asia Pacific Memory Semiconductor
Industry" is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on
the link above.