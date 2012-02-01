(The following was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO/MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, February 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings
Lanka has maintained Merchant Credit of Sri Lanka's (MCSL)
'BBB(lka)' National Long-Term rating on Rating Watch Evolving
(RWE).
MCSL was placed on RWE in May 2011 following Merchant Bank
of Sri Lanka Plc's announcement in the same month that the
Central Bank of Sri Lanka has provided "in principle approval"
for the issuance of a specialised banking license to MBSL
subject to its amalgamation with MCSL and other entities of the
Bank of Ceylon (BoC; AA+(lka)'/Stable) group. MCSL is jointly
owned by BoC (49%) and MBSL (51%), whilst BoC owns a 72% stake
in MBSL.
The RWE reflects the uncertainty surrounding the final
details of the intended merger, the profile of the merged
entity, and the resulting shareholding of the state-owned BOC in
the merged entity.
Fitch will resolve the RWE once the above details of the
merged entity become more definitive. Retention of the merged
entity within the BoC group as well as an increase in BoC's
effective shareholding and future linkage with BoC group may
lead to a rating upgrade. Conversely, a decrease in BoC's
effective shareholding through, for example, a divestment of the
merged entity and disassociation with the BoC franchise may lead
to a ratings downgrade.
MCSL's total assets amounted to LKR 5,979.9m at end-December
2011. The company operates via 12 outlets.