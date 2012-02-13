-- We believe North American commercial-vehicle and aftermarket demand will result in positive sales growth for Meritor in 2012, despite expectations of falling production in Europe and Latin America.

-- The company continues to take actions to expand margins and lower leverage by improving its commodity cost recovery mechanisms, rationalizing its European footprint, and reducing its level of debt.

-- We are revising our 'B' rating outlook on the company to positive.

-- The positive outlook reflects our view that there is at least a one-third chance that we could raise our corporate credit rating on Meritor within the next year.

NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 13, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today revised its rating outlook on Troy, Mich.-based Meritor Inc. to positive from stable. The 'B' corporate credit rating on the company was affirmed.

At the same time, we revised our recovery rating on the company's senior secured debt to '1', indicating our expectation of very high (90% to 100%) recovery for debtholders in the event of a payment default, from '2' (70% to 90% recovery expectation). We raised our issue-level rating on the secured debt to 'BB-' (two notches higher than the 'B' corporate credit rating on the company) from 'B+' in accordance with our notching criteria for a '1' recovery rating.

We also revised our recovery rating on Meritor's unsecured debt to '5', indicating our expectation of modest (10%-30%) recovery for debtholders in the event of a payment default, from '6' (0% to 10% recovery expectation). We raised the issue-level rating on the unsecured debt to 'B-' (one notch lower than the 'B' corporate credit rating) from 'CCC+' in accordance with our notching criteria for a '5' recovery rating.

The outlook revision reflects our opinion that Meritor's credit profile could support a higher corporate credit rating.

"We expect positive sales growth in 2012, boosted by solid North American commercial-vehicle and aftermarket demand, despite expectations of falling production in Europe and Latin America," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Lawrence Orlowski. "Moreover, the company has been and continues to take actions to expand margins and lower leverage by improving its commodity cost recovery mechanisms, rationalizing its European footprint, and reducing its level of debt."

We expect commercial-vehicle production in North America to rise over 10% in 2012, while production is likely to decline about 5% in Europe and 9% in South America. Additionally, we see the company's industrial business contributing to positive overall sales in the year as well, as volumes return to normal in South America after the impact of Euro 5 emissions change in the first half of 2012, as off-highway demand picks up in China in the second half of the year, and as FMTV production significantly increases in the second half of 2012.

Still, the strength of recovery in commercial-vehicle demand remains subject to the sustainability of economic recovery in many markets and we believe sluggish economic news could slow the rebound in truck orders. Although the average age of the U.S. Class 8 truck fleet has reached record highs, we believe trucking companies could allow their fleets to age further in this economic cycle if the recovery in freight tonnage falters.

