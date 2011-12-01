-- Lima, Ohio-based independent industrial coater MetoKote refinanced its term loan that was due Nov. 27, 2011 with new and existing term loans totaling $71 million due Nov. 27, 2013 and $16 million of cash.

-- Because of the refinancing and our assumption of a gradual recovery in MetoKote's businesses, we are raising the corporate credit rating to 'B-' from 'CCC+'.

-- The negative rating outlook reflects uncertainty in the company's business environment.

Lima, Ohio-based auto supplier MetoKote Corp. refinanced its term loan that was due Nov. 27, 2011, and secured a new $5 million revolving credit facility. We believe the company's businesses are stabilizing because of the gradual recovery in light- and commercial-vehicle demand in North America.

We believe the pace of light-vehicle production in North America has moderated, but will still increase by over 8% in 2011 compared with 2010. Heavy commercial-vehicle production, however, likely will rise over 50% compared with 2010, albeit from low historical levels.

As a result, we believe the company's credit measures have improved in fiscal 2011 (ended Oct. 31) and will continue to do so in fiscal 2012. We expect EBITDA margins to be over 15% when fiscal 2011 is reported, and leverage to fall significantly below 4x because of higher adjusted EBITDA and debt reduction in fiscal 2012.

The company has a highly leveraged financial position and vulnerable business risk profile as a participant in the highly competitive, fragmented, and cyclical coating business serving the automotive, agricultural, and construction markets. MetoKote's sales are vulnerable to swings in demand and pricing for coating activity because its operations are concentrated in this niche segment.

In addition, the company lacks significant scope and scale in this sector, even though it is the largest independent operator. Still, we believe the company has a highly variable cost structure and a generally favorable contract structure with its long-term customers. MetoKote competes with the large, captive coating operations of a number of auto original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as with many small, single-plant companies.

Although its dependence on the OEM market has decreased, that market still accounted for more than 40% of MetoKote's fiscal 2010 revenue. The company has limited geographic diversity; an estimated 79% of its revenue was generated in North America in fiscal 2010, and its concentrated customer base adds further business risk.

MetoKote's geographic diversity has been increasing, but very slowly, through a steady global expansion to serve customers outside North America. The privately held company is controlled by its equity sponsor, unrated CCMP Capital Advisors LLC, and does not file with the SEC.

