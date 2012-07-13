(The following was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/JAKARTA/SYDNEY, July 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Indonesia-based PT Metrodata Electronics Tbk's
(Metrodata) National Long-Term Rating at 'BBB+(idn)', with
Stable Outlook. At the same time, the agency has affirmed
Metrodata's sukuk ijarah bond due in July 2013 at 'BBB+(idn)'.
The ratings reflect Metordata's established position as
Indonesia's largest organised IT distribution and solution
provider and its long-standing relationships with original
equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The ratings benefit from the
company's conservative credit metrics, including a low adjusted
net debt/operating EBITDAR of 0.4x at end-December 2011,
adequate liquidity and low capex requirements.
Fitch expects Metrodata's revenue to grow by high-single
digits in 2012, driven by its distribution business which
accounted for over 60% of revenue in 2011. The Indonesian IT
industry is likely to grow by double-digits in 2012 and 2013 due
to significant growth in personal computer penetration. Fitch
believes that Metrodata distributes an average of 20% of IT
products sold in the country by OEMs including Dell Inc. (Dell,
'A'/Stable), Hewlett-Packard Company (HP, 'A'/Negative), Lenovo
and ASUS.
Metrodata's ratings are capped at the 'BBB(idn)' category
due to its low operating EBITDAR margins (2011: 3.8%), small
size (EBITDAR: IDR169bn), low industry barriers and increasing
working capital requirements. The company is exposed to
competition from the unorganised market in the short- to
medium-term which could pressure profitability. Also, revenue
growth may lead to higher working capital requirements. The
company currently has a working capital cycle of 40-45 days.
At end-2011, Metrodata's adjusted debt was IDR227bn,
comprising working capital loans of IDR154bn, a IDR73bn sukuk
ijarah bond and lease-adjusted debt of IDR42bn. The working
capital loans reside at its 50% joint-venture, Synnex Metrodata
Indonesia (SMI), which Metrodata fully consolidates in its
financial statements. Metrodata derives over 50% of its EBITDAR
from SMI.
Fitch believes that Metrodata will have sufficient cash to
partially cover its sukuk bond maturity in July 2013. The
balance of the obligation will be refinanced. During 2011,
Metrodata's revenue and operating EBITDAR grew 11.5% and 3.7%
respectively, due to strong growth in its distribution segment.
What Could Trigger a Rating Action?
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to positive rating action include:
-Given the company's small size, low profitability and
business risks, a positive rating action is unlikely in the
medium term.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to negative rating action include:
-Adjusted net debt/operating EBITDAR exceeding 1.5x or
EBITDA/gross interest expense falling below 3.5x on a sustained
basis
-A significant increase in debt at Metrodata, leading to
structural subordination to SMI's debt
-A lack of a timely repayment plan for the sukuk ijarah bond