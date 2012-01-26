(The following was released by the rating agency)
Jan. 25- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its
'AA+' long-term rating to the Metropolitan Water District of
Salt Lake & Sandy, Utah's approximately $111.8 million series
2012A water revenue project and refunding bonds. At the same
time, Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'AA+' long-term and
underlying rating (SPUR) on the district's revenue bonds
outstanding. The outlook on all ratings is stable.
"The rating reflects our view of the district's diverse
revenue mix and the strong credit quality of its two primary
customers: Salt Lake City and Sandy City," said Standard &
Poor's credit analyst Robert Hannay. "Further supporting the
rating is our view of the district's strong liquidity position
and history of good to strong debt service coverage," Mr. Hannay
added.
The series 2012 issuance will not have a debt service
reserve fund. The bonds are being issued to refund a portion of
the district's outstanding revenue bonds and provide $15 million
in new capital funding.
Primary Credit Analyst: Robert Hannay, San Francisco (1)
415-371-5038; robert_hannay@standardandpoors.com
Secondary Contact: Tim Tung, San Francisco 415-371-5041;
tim_tung@standardandpoors.com