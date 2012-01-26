(The following was released by the rating agency)

Jan. 25- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'AA+' long-term rating to the Metropolitan Water District of Salt Lake & Sandy, Utah's approximately $111.8 million series 2012A water revenue project and refunding bonds. At the same time, Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'AA+' long-term and underlying rating (SPUR) on the district's revenue bonds outstanding. The outlook on all ratings is stable.

"The rating reflects our view of the district's diverse revenue mix and the strong credit quality of its two primary customers: Salt Lake City and Sandy City," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Robert Hannay. "Further supporting the rating is our view of the district's strong liquidity position and history of good to strong debt service coverage," Mr. Hannay added.

The series 2012 issuance will not have a debt service reserve fund. The bonds are being issued to refund a portion of the district's outstanding revenue bonds and provide $15 million in new capital funding.

