June 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Export-Import Bank of Malaysia Berhad's (MEXIM) USD500m 2.875% senior notes due 2017, issued under its USD1.5bn multi-currency medium-term note programme, a final rating of 'A-'.

This follows the completion of the notes issue and the receipt of final documents conforming to information previously received. The final rating is same as the expected rating assigned on 7 June 2012.

The notes are rated at the same level as MEXIM's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR). This is because the notes constitute the bank's direct, unconditional and unsecured obligations, and hence rank equally with its unsecured and unsubordinated obligations.

MEXIM was established in 1995 and is 99.9%-owned by the Minister of Finance (Incorporated). The Federal Lands Commissioner (Incorporated) holds one ordinary share.

MEXIM's ratings are as follows: - Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR 'A-'; Outlook Stable - Support Rating '1' - Support Rating Floor 'A-'

For more details on MEXIM's ratings and credit profile, see "Fitch Affirms MEXIM at 'A-'; Outlook Stable", dated 3 October 2011, and MEXIM's rating report, dated 14 December 2011, available at www.fitchratings.com.