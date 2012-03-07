(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Midwest Vanadium Pty Ltd (MVPL)'s ramp-up is slower than
originally scheduled.
-- As a result, MVPL's liquidity position is "less than
adequate" due to the slower-than-expected generation of cash
flows from vanadium and iron ore sales and additional capital
expenditure.
-- We therefore have placed the 'B' long-term and issue
ratings on MVPL on CreditWatch with negative implications.
-- We expect to resolve the CreditWatch placement no later
than the end of June when MVPL completes the funding for the
modification work, and after further clarity concerning the
ramp-up schedule.
Rating Action
On March 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed
its 'B-' long-term corporate credit and debt ratings on
Australian mining company Midwest Vanadium Pty Ltd. (MVPL) on
CreditWatch with negative implications.
Rationale
The CreditWatch reflects our concerns regarding MVPL's tight
liquidity position. The company's slower-than-expected
generation of cash flows from vanadium and ion ore sales, and
the capital needed to undertake modification work to improve the
performance of MVPL's crushing, milling, and beneficiation (CMB)
plant have pressured its liquidity.
Although MVPL has successfully produced its first
ferrovanadium (FeV) in January 2012, the production ramp-up is
slower than expected. This is because of the underperformance of
the milling and beneficiation circuits as a result of the
presence of clay in its mineral deposits. In addition, the sale
of iron ore is much later than expected. Further modification
work is required to improve the CMB circuit performance and to
boost production ramp-up. In our opinion, failure to achieve the
expected improvement is likely to severely constrain the
throughput at levels well below its expected capacity, which in
turn will negatively affect the company's unit cash cost of
production.
The company will embark on a number of modifications to the
CMB circuit at a cost of about A$14 million, which are to be
completed in the quarter ending June 30, 2012. In our view, the
scale of this modification work is not material. On March 6,
2012, MVPL's parent Atlantic Ltd. (not rated) announced the
arrangement of a A$41 million funding package, supplemented by a
share offer for up to A$10 million. This total funding should be
sufficient to cover the capital costs of the modification works.
However, in our opinion, the size of the funds to be raised
doesn't provide much cushion for further cost overruns and
ramp-up delays.
Liquidity
We have revised MVPL's liquidity to "less than adequate", as
defined in our criteria, from "adequate". Relevant aspects of
our assessment of the company's liquidity profile are as
follows:
-- We expect that sources of liquidity in the next 12
months will exceed uses by 1.2x, assuming the modification is
completed successfully and improves the company's performance in
the second quarter of calendar 2012.
-- However, if there is a delay in completing the
modification work, the project may be in cash deficit in the
absence of further fund raising. We understand that the company
is not allowed to draw down one of its restricted cash reserves
to inject further capital into the ramp-up.
-- At Dec. 31, 2011, MVPL had A$57.5 million cash on hand,
of which A$43.5 million was restricted cash from the interest
reserve account and operating expenses account. Therefore, the
cash available was only A$14 million.
-- MVPL's liquidity position hinges on the ramp-up rate of
the Windimurra project, which in turn is dictated by the
performance of the CMB circuit, assuming that there are no other
unforeseen events.
CreditWatch
We will resolve the CreditWatch and maintain the rating if
the company achieves the following milestones within the next
three months:
-- Completes its proposed fund raising of A$41 million;
-- Atlantic attracts a material take-up of its A$10 million
share purchase plan;
-- Maintains a positive available cash position (excluding
restricted cash) at all times; and
-- Achieves the FeV production ramp-up rate of 65% by end
of June 2012 through the successful commissioning of the
modification works to the CMB plant.
We will also continue to monitor progress on the
commencement of shipment of iron ore, with the first one
currently expected to be by April 2012.
The ratings could be lowered if MVPL fails to achieve any of
the above milestones in a timely manner.
