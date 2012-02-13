(The following was released by the rating agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 13, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had assigned its 'A-2' short-term rating to Mighty River Power Ltd.'s (MRP) NZ$200 million commercial paper program. Commercial paper and short-term notes issued from the program will rank pari passu with other senior unsecured debt issued by the company. The program is for general corporate purposes and we expect any issue proceeds to be used to assist with the company's liquidity management. As at Dec. 31, 2011, MRP had NZ$335 million in undrawn bank facilities to support the program.

The 'BBB+' corporate credit rating on MRP reflects our view of the benefit of its 100% ownership by the government of New Zealand. In the absence of government support, we view MRP's standalone credit profile (SACP) as 'bbb'. Underpinning our view of the SACP is the company's position as a major integrated electricity generator/ retailer in the New Zealand market. Also important to the rating is the company's portfolio flexibility, with geothermal stations now accounting for about one-third of supply. Offsetting these strengths are MRP's operational vulnerability to poor hydrology and volatile wholesale and retail electricity markets, and the potential exposure of MRP's financial profile to its yet-to-be-proven offshore growth projects. One of the top-five integrated electricity generators and retailers in New Zealand, MRP typically generates about 17% of the nation's electricity and supplies about 20% of electricity retail customers.