(The following was released by the rating agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 13, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had assigned its
'A-2' short-term rating to Mighty River Power Ltd.'s (MRP)
NZ$200 million commercial paper program. Commercial paper and
short-term notes issued from the program will rank pari passu
with other senior unsecured debt issued by the company. The
program is for general corporate purposes and we expect any
issue proceeds to be used to assist with the company's liquidity
management. As at Dec. 31, 2011, MRP had NZ$335 million in
undrawn bank facilities to support the program.
The 'BBB+' corporate credit rating on MRP reflects our view
of the benefit of its 100% ownership by the government of New
Zealand. In the absence of government support, we view MRP's
standalone credit profile (SACP) as 'bbb'. Underpinning our view
of the SACP is the company's position as a major integrated
electricity generator/ retailer in the New Zealand market. Also
important to the rating is the company's portfolio flexibility,
with geothermal stations now accounting for about one-third of
supply. Offsetting these strengths are MRP's operational
vulnerability to poor hydrology and volatile wholesale and
retail electricity markets, and the potential exposure of MRP's
financial profile to its yet-to-be-proven offshore growth
projects. One of the top-five integrated electricity generators
and retailers in New Zealand, MRP typically generates about 17%
of the nation's electricity and supplies about 20% of
electricity retail customers.