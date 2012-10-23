Overview
-- Eden Prairie, Minn.-based Milk Holding Corp. is pursuing
a refinancing of its senior secured credit facilities and
funding capacity expansion projects.
-- We assigned our 'B' issue-level ratings to the proposed
$315 million senior secured credit facilities consisting of a
$35 million five-year revolving credit facility (undrawn at
close), $250 million six-year senior secured term loan B, and
$30 million six-year senior secured delayed draw term loan.
-- We affirmed our existing ratings, including the 'B'
corporate credit rating on the company and its operating
subsidiary Milk Specialties Company. Following the close of the
transaction, we will withdraw the ratings on the company's
existing $125 million first-lien term loan due 2017, $35 million
revolving credit facility due 2016, and $60 million second-lien
term loan due 2018.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Milk
Holding Corp. will maintain adequate liquidity, the company will
continue to execute on its growth plans, and operating
performance will not substantially weaken.
Rating Action
On Oct. 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
assigned its 'B' issue-level ratings to Milk Holding Corp.'s
(Milk Specialties Company is the borrower) proposed $315 million
senior secured credit facilities. The recovery rating on the
senior secured credit facilities is '3', indicating our
expectation for meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of
a payment default. The company is expected to use the proceeds
to refinance existing debt, fund its capacity expansion plan,
and pay fees and other expenses associated with the transaction.
We also affirmed our existing ratings, including the 'B'
corporate credit rating.
The outlook is stable. Pro forma for the transaction, we
estimate that the company will have about $250 million in
reported outstanding debt, excluding the $30 million delayed
draw term loan.
Rationale
We continue to view Milk Holding Corp.'s financial risk
profile as 'highly leveraged' and its business risk profile as
'vulnerable.' We estimate the company is highly leveraged
following its debt-financed purchase by financial sponsor HM
Capital Partners in January 2012 and its resulting sizable
addition to debt. Key credit factors considered in our
vulnerable business risk profile assessment include our view of
the company's narrow focus on whey-based products, significant
reliance on external whey supplies, participation in highly
competitive and fragmented industries, and exposure to potential
negative publicity or studies.
We estimate that following this transaction, Milk's reported
debt outstanding will increase to $250 million from about $180
million at the fiscal year ended June 30, 2012. The company
intends to use the majority of the proceeds to refinance its
existing debt and roughly $20 million borrowed on its revolver
that was drawn to prefund capital expenditures at its Fond du
Lac plant. In addition, about $30 million will be applied toward
capacity expansion projects including additional expansion
projects at Fond du Lac and the start-up of two new facilities
on the west coast. The company also anticipates drawing on its
$30 million delayed draw term loan this year to fund the west
coast projects.
We believe Milk Holding Corp.'s leverage increased
significantly following its purchase by HM Capital Partners, yet
has declined in recent periods due to rapid revenue growth of
about 37% in fiscal 2012 and EBITDA expansion. We estimate for
the fiscal year ended June 30, 2012, the ratio of lease-adjusted
total debt to EBITDA was roughly 3.3x, as compared with roughly
5x following the transaction for the 12 months ended Sept. 30,
2011. The deleveraging was largely driven by EBITDA growth of
over 60% since the leveraged buyout transaction. We estimate the
ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to adjusted debt is roughly
10% for the fiscal year ended June 2012. We estimate that the
company's improved leverage is slightly better than our highly
leveraged indicative ratio of over 5x leverage and that FFO to
total debt is within the range at less than 12%.
Pro forma for this transaction, we estimate that leverage
for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2012 will be roughly 4.5x. We
estimate that given the company's rapid growth driven by its
capacity expansion projects, leverage will return to below 4x by
the end of fiscal 2013, including a full draw of the $30 million
delayed draw term loan. Free operating cash flow has been
negative for the past few fiscal years given the company's
sizable capital spending programs, and we expect it to remain
negative in fiscal year 2013. Our base case scenario forecast
for fiscal year 2013 that supports these estimates is based on
the following assumptions:
-- We expect revenues to continue to grow at a double-digit
pace in fiscal year 2013 due to the continued strong demand for
whey ingredients in human nutrition and the company's capacity
expansion at its Fond du Lac facility.
-- Our ratings factor in our expectation that gross margins
will remain above the mid-teens and will be sustained at or
above this level as company holds pricing and improves operating
efficiency and utilization at its plants with its volume growth.
-- We also assume that operating costs do not increase
substantially from current levels and that the EBITDA margin
will improve slightly due to an improved gross margin.
-- The ratings do not factor in any discretionary dividends
to shareholders.
We view the company's business risk profile as vulnerable.
Milk Holding Corp. is narrowly focused as a manufacturer of
whey-based nutritional ingredients used in sports nutrition,
health and wellness, and animal nutrition products, and provides
a somewhat niche role as an alternative solution for cheese
byproducts to smaller, independent cheese companies. Primary
products include whey proteins, prilled fats,
protein-encapsulated fats, milk replacers, lactose, and
permeate. As the estimated largest independent whey processor in
North America, with whey accounting for more than 50% of cost of
goods, we believe the company is highly exposed to whey
supply-and-demand vagaries, especially because the demand for
whey-based ingredients has grown faster than the rate of whey
supply. Unlike many of its competitors, Milk Specialties does
not internally generate its own whey supply and may be
susceptible to supply shortages as it grows. Partially
mitigating some of the supply risk are the company's significant
capital expenditure investment providing it with scale;
proximity to its suppliers; and diverse supplier base, with no
one supplier accounting for more than 10% of liquid whey supply
and more than 60% of its supplier base under multiyear
contracts. The company also has the ability to pass through raw
material cost increases to customers with weekly, monthly, and
90-day pricing cycles that are indexed to the U.S. Department of
Agriculture.
With roughly $503 million in net sales for the fiscal year
ended June 30, 2012, Milk Holding Corp. is a small participant
in the fragmented human and animal whey ingredient industries.
The company competes with many larger companies, mostly dairy
producers that have their own whey supply, greater operating
scale, and distribution, including Dairy Farmers of America
(BBB+/Negative/A-2), Land O' Lakes (BBB-/Negative/--), and
Glanbia PLC (unrated). The company also lacks geographic
diversity, with more than 95% of sales in the U.S. In addition,
given Milk Holding Corp.'s smaller operating scale and narrow
business focus, we believe the company would be hurt more than
its competitors if negative studies or publicity related to whey
were to come out that could substantially curb demand for whey
products.
Liquidity
We believe Milk Holding Corp. will have adequate liquidity,
as defined in our criteria. This includes our expectations for
liquidity sources (including cash, FFO, and availability under
its revolving credit facility) to exceed uses by 1.2x during the
next 12 months. We expect liquidity sources to continue
exceeding uses, even if EBITDA were to decline by 20%. This is
based on the following assumptions:
-- The proposed credit facilities will contain a maximum
total leverage covenant, a minimum interest coverage covenant,
and a maximum capital expenditures covenant. We expect the
covenants to be set with at least 20% cushion. In the event that
the cushion levels are below our expectations, we could revise
our view of the company's liquidity.
-- We estimate FFO will be at least $40 million annually
during the next year. We estimate significant capital
expenditures of more than $60 million in fiscal 2013.
-- We estimate the company would draw on its $35 million
revolver for working capital uses as needed.
-- The required annual amortization is minimal under the
term loan at 1% annually with a bullet payment at maturity.
-- In our assessment, Milk Holding Corp. has sound
relationships with its banks and a generally prudent financial
risk management.
Recovery analysis
The issue ratings on the company's proposed $315 million
senior secured credit facilities is 'B' and the recovery rating
is '3', indicating our expectation for meaningful (50% to 70%)
recovery in the event of a payment default.
For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery
report on Milk Holding Corp. to be published on RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal following this report.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Milk
Holding Corp. will maintain adequate liquidity and will continue
to execute on its growth plans, and that operating performance
will not substantially weaken. We could consider an upgrade if
the company is able execute on its expansion plans, strengthen
its operating scale, and maintain a financial policy consistent
with a higher rating, including a sustained reduction in
leverage at below 3.5x, an improvement in FFO to total debt to
above 20%, and the generation and maintenance of positive
discretionary cash flows. We believe this could occur in a
scenario whereby revenues continue to grow at a double-digit
rate during the next few years, EBITDA margin is at least in the
mid-teens, and funded debt does not increase substantially over
$280 million. We would consider lowering the ratings if
liquidity becomes constrained as a result of covenant cushion
levels falling to less than 10%. We believe this could occur if
EBITDA drops by at least 35% from current levels.
