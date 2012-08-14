(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, August 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised India-based IT services company MindTree Limited's (MindTree) Outlook to Stable from Negative. Its National Long-Term rating has been affirmed at 'Fitch AA(ind)'. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of the commentary.

The Outlook revision follows the improvement in MindTree's EBIDTA margins from Q2FY12 (quarter ended September 2011) onwards, in line with Fitch's expectations.

MindTree's EBIDTA margins in constant currency improved to 14% in Q1FY13 from a low of 11.2% in Q4FY11. This was driven by the company's changed recruitment practices, improved efficiency in projects, and reduced operational expenses. Additionally, a significant depreciation of the INR against the USD also boosted the EBIDTA margins. Overall EBIDTA margins improved to 20.9% in Q1FY13 from 11.2% in Q4FY11.

The affirmation continues to reflect MindTree's position as the leading mid-sized provider of IT services for customers in US and Europe, low levels of balance sheet debt, and a stable liquidity position. In FY12, cash and investment surplus was high at INR3.7bn (FY11: INR1.56bn) and financial leverage (gross adjusted debt/EBIDTAR) was low at 0.88x (FY11: 1.21x).

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?

Negative: Future developments that may lead to negative rating action include any sustained deterioration in gross adjusted debt/EBIDTAR above 1.5x.

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include:

- a sustained improvement in EBIDTAR margins above 25%

- a sustained reduction in gross adjusted debt/EBIDTAR below 0.5x

Rating actions on MindTree's bank facilities:

- INR2,800m fund-based working capital limits (enhanced from INR1,060m): affirmed at National Short-Term 'Fitch A1+(ind)'

- INR50m non-fund-based working capital limits (reduced from INR243m): affirmed at National Short-Term 'Fitch A1+(ind)'