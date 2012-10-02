MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 2, 2012-The recent steep
fall in iron ore prices to about half its peak in 2011 will
drastically reduce earnings of miners substantially exposed to
the commodity, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said in a
report published today. The issue is pertinent for some rated
miners that solely rely on iron ore for their business,
highlighted the report titled, "An Iron Ore Price Persisting At
$100 Per Ton Could Trip Up Single-Commodity Miners
".
"Indeed, we believe an iron ore price persisting at or less
than $100 per ton would threaten miners that are substantially
debt-laden and heavily exposed to the commodity," Standard &
Poor's credit analyst May Zhong said. "Our study on eight rated
miners found that iron ore prices would need to recover to an
average of above $120 per ton in the near term, or miners would
need to cut capital spending or costs, for credit pressures to
subside for certain producers."
Rated miners' measures to mitigate the pressure would be
critical in maintaining their credit quality. This is true even
for investment-grade miners. We believe miners that are able to
defer capital expenditure and cut costs would be able to
withstand a period of low iron ore prices.
The report analyzes the variation of eight rated miners'
EBITDA between two benchmark iron ore prices: $100 and $120 per
ton. The companies covered are: Anglo American PLC
(BBB+/Stable/A-2), BHP Billiton Ltd. (A+/Stable/A-1), Cliffs
Natural Resources Inc. (BBB-/Stable/--), Ferrexpo PLC
(B+/Negative/B), Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. (BB-/Negative/--),
Rio Tinto PLC (A-/Stable/A-2), Vale S.A. (A-/Stable/--), and
Vedanta Resources PLC (BB/Negative/--).