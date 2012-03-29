(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Mirabela recently announced a three-month delay in the
completion of its processing facility upgrade at its Santa Rita
mine in Brazil. It also plans to spend up to US$32 million
during 2012 on mobile equipment rebuild.
-- Mirabela also indicated a cash cost target of US$6 per
pound of nickel produced by the end of 2012. The target is
probably six months behind our previous expectation and still
significantly higher than the company's original long-term
target of below US$5 per pound.
-- The Australia-based nickel miner's liquidity could come
under pressure by the end of 2012 or in early 2013 due to these
factors and the current depressed nickel prices. -- We are
lowering our long-term corporate credit and issue rating on
Mirabela to 'CCC+' from 'B-'.
-- The negative outlook reflects our view that Mirabela's
ability to restore an adequate liquidity position is dependent
on nickel prices returning to levels above US$8.50 per pound on
a sustained basis.
Rating Action
On March 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
lowered its long-term corporate credit and issue ratings on
Australia-based nickel miner Mirabela Nickel Ltd. to 'CCC+' from
'B-'. The outlook on the corporate credit rating is negative. At
the same time, we affirmed the '4' recovery rating on the
company's senior unsecured debt.
Rationale
The downgrade reflects our view that Mirabela's liquidity is
likely to be inadequate to weather a prolonged period of
negative operating cash flow while the company completes its
nickel-processing upgrades and equipment modifications.
Mirabela's ability to reduce cash costs to US$6 per pound of
nickel produced and a recovery in nickel prices to US$8.5-US$8.7
per pound will be crucial for the company to meet its near-term
financial obligations. Nickel prices are currently at about US$8
per pound.
We forecast Mirabela's liquidity sources to be US$50
million-US$60 million by mid-year 2012. Our view is based on the
assumption that the mobile equipment rebuild will start in the
second half of the year. The company's cash balances include the
US$61 million it had as of Dec. 31, 2011, and a new US$50
million working capital facility.
Mirabela's cost-saving measures introduced during the first
quarter of 2012 are likely to result in savings of up to 40
cents per pound. The company's cash cost could drop by an
additional 60 cents per pound from US$7.42 in the fourth quarter
of 2011 due to the completion of a desliming plant and
associated improvements in nickel recovery. Nevertheless, this
level of reduction is unlikely until the second half of the
year. In our base-case scenario, we therefore assume that
average cash costs over 2012 will be in the US$6.60-US$6.80 per
pound range.
The rating on Mirabela reflects our view of the company's
highly concentrated operations, with a focus on a single site
and a single product. Mirabela will be exposed to volatile
nickel prices and a high per-unit cash costs of production. We
do not expect the cash costs to reach sustainable levels until
2013 at least.
We affirmed the recovery rating of Mirabela's senior debt to
reflect our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in the
event of default. Our hypothetical default scenario assumes that
the company will be unable to either extend or refinance its
working capital facility when the first principal payment is due
in early 2013. This would lead to a default during the first
half of 2013, when the company would be unable to meet its
interest payment under the bonds.
Liquidity
We assess Mirabela's liquidity as "less than adequate", as
defined in our criteria. Relevant aspects of our assessment of
the company's liquidity are as follows:
-- We expect the sources of liquidity to remain marginally
higher than its uses during 2012 after taking into account the
availability of the US$50 million working capital facility.
-- We assume that the company will undertake its planned
mobile equipment rebuild during 2012 at a total cost of about
US$32 million. We believe some of the expenditure could be
postponed to 2013.
-- The company will face a repayment of US$25 million under
this working capital facility in early 2013.
-- Any sustained drop in nickel price below US$8 per pound
could result in a significant weakening of liquidity by the end
of 2012.
Mirabela's bond indenture does not contain any covenants
linked to financial ratios and or those that prevent the company
from paying dividends to shareholders in certain circumstances.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our opinion that Mirabela's
current per-unit cash cost of production is unsustainable in the
long run. The outlook also reflects our base-case expectation
that nickel prices will be at $8 per pound for 2012, below the
levels crucial for the company to meet its financial obligations
in the near term. We also expect the company to continue with
its significant capital expenditure.
We could downgrade Mirabela if the company is unable to
perform at levels consistent with our base case or if nickel
prices continue to fall. Such a scenario would weaken the
company's liquidity position and heighten the risk of a payment
default in early 2013 or sooner. We could also lower the rating
if we find any evidence of the company's lack of long-term
commitment to its operations.
We could revise the outlook to stable if the company
performs substantially better than our base case and builds a
liquidity cushion that would allow it to withstand depressed
nickel prices.