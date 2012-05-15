(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY (Standard & Poor's) May 15, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services said today that there is no immediate impact on
its 'CCC+/Negative' rating on Australian mining company Mirabela
Nickel Ltd., following the company's announcement today that it
has launched a capital raising for up to A$120 million. The
company is expected to complete its institutional bookbuild on
May 16, 2012, and would receive an initial A$20 million from a
strategic placement due on May 17, 2012. However, we note that
settlement of the offer is not expected to be fully completed
until mid June 2012. Importantly, in our view, the offer is not
underwritten. Should a substantial portion of the planned equity
raising be completed, we may revisit the outlook, given the
reduction in immediate liquidity pressure on the company. In the
medium term, we consider that Mirabela's ability to reduce its
cash cost of production over the next two quarters would be key
to the viability of the company, absent any further funding
support.