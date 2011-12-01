BRIEF-AMC Entertainment Holdings says amends credit agreement
* AMC Entertainment Holdings - on June 13, co entered fourth amendment to credit agreement amending credit agreement dated April 30, 2013
Dec 2 Mission Hospital:
* Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Baa2 ratings assigned to Mission Hospital's (d.b.a Mission Regional Medical Center, "MRMC") $39.3 million of outstanding debt issued by Hidalgo County Health Services Corporation, TX . The outlook remains stable.
* AMC Entertainment Holdings - on June 13, co entered fourth amendment to credit agreement amending credit agreement dated April 30, 2013
* Allegiant Travel Co - on June 7,co through unit borrowed $34 million under a loan agreement