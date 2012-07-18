July 19 Moody's downgrades bank enhancement-based
ratings on Mississippi's outstanding variable rate debt to VMIG
2 from VMIG 1 on the Taxable Variable Rate General Obligation
Bonds (Nissan North America, Inc., Project), 2003B, General
Obligation Bonds, Series 2003C (Nissan North America, Inc.,
Project) (Auction Rate Securities), Variable Rate Capital
Improvement Bonds, Series 2005 and Series 2007 Variable Rate
General Obligation Capital Improvement Bonds (Auction Rate
Securities) in conjunction with the downgrade of Bank of America
N.A.'s short-term rating on June 21, 2012.