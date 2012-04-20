(The following was released by the rating agency)TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) April 20, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A+' long-term debt rating to Mitsubishi Estate Co. Ltd.'s (A+/Stable/A-1) series 106 and 107 domestic senior unsecured bonds.

The ratings on Mitsubishi Estate reflect the high quality of the company's assets in Tokyo's Marunouchi central business district and the low average vacancy rate of all the company's assets, even amid a sluggish office leasing market. Mitsubishi Estate's reconstruction of its buildings also bolsters the competitiveness of its Marunouchi property portfolio and underpins the high profitability of its building business. Furthermore, the company's rents have relatively low susceptibility to economic cycles, due to the strong credit quality of its tenants and its conservative approach to negotiating lease agreements.

A key constraint on the ratings is our view that profitability in the company's residential and urban development businesses remains low. We believe a recovery in the profits of both businesses will take time because the effects of the Great East Japan Earthquake and tsunami on March 11, 2011, will delay delivery of some condominiums until fiscal 2012 (ending March 31, 2013) and the real estate investment market remains stagnant. Another factor constraining the ratings is Mitsubishi Estate's already high level of debt, which may increase as the company steps up its investments over the next two to three years.