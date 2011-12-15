(The following was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 15, 2011--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today assigned its 'A+' rating to Mitsubishi
Corp.'s (A+/Stable/A-1) Series No. 13 JPY30 billion unsecured
floating-rate syndicated loan maturing on Jan. 27, 2017. The
interest rate on the loan is three-month LIBOR plus one basis
point.
Like ratings on bonds, bank loan ratings are a form of issue
rating. And through our analysis of an individual bank loan's
preservative attachment, such as collateral, and priority among
other loans, bank loan ratings take into account the probability
of default along with likely recovery prospects. Bank lenders
will be treated the same as other senior creditors in the event
of a bankruptcy or default since the floating-rate syndicated
loan is unsecured. Although the loan does not contain a negative
pledge clause, the seniority of the loan is considered the same
as that on Mitsubishi's issued bonds (senior unsecured bonds)
since the company has not provided any negative pledges when
issuing bonds.
Japan's largest trading company, Mitsubishi Corp., is strong
in both resource and nonresource businesses. The company is
particularly strong in the coking coal, energy, automobile, and
food businesses. Thanks to its diversified earnings sources,
which are backed by a wide range of businesses developed in
Japan and overseas, Mitsubishi has maintained high profitability
for years. This is a considerable feat, considering that the
general trading companies weathered a harsh business environment
after Japan's economic bubble burst in the 1990s. Mitsubishi has
been active in acquiring companies and businesses, as well as
resource projects. It holds a large amount of less liquid assets
with highly fluctuating cash flow. Although Mitsubishi's risk
appetite is high like other major traders, Standard & Poor's
believes that the company maintains an adequate balance between
capital and risk assets through accumulated profits. Its net
debt-to-equity ratio (net debt/capitalization) remained at a
sound level of about 1.0x at the end of September 2011. Due to
its sizable overseas projects, we view Mitsubishi's funding
capabilities, including foreign currencies funding, as well as
liquidity management capabilities as extremely important factors
in our credit analysis. Standard & Poor's believes that the
company's liquidity is managed adequately, given its stable
access to domestic and overseas capital markets and favorable
relationships with financial institutions, including its main
banks.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011