(The following was released by the rating agency)
June 22, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today
assigned its 'A+' rating to Mitsubishi Corp.'s (A+/Stable/A-1)
Series No. 14 JPY30 billion unsecured floating-rate syndicated
loan maturing on July 24, 2017. The interest rate on the loan is
three-month LIBOR plus one basis point.
Like ratings on bonds, bank loan ratings are a form of issue
rating. And through our analysis of an individual bank loan's
preservative attachment, such as collateral, and priority among
other loans, bank loan ratings take into account the probability
of default along with likely recovery prospects. Bank lenders
will be treated the same as other senior creditors in the event
of a bankruptcy or default since the floating-rate syndicated
loan is unsecured.
Although the loan does not contain a negative pledge clause,
the seniority of the loan is considered the same as that on
Mitsubishi's issued bonds (senior unsecured bonds) since the
company has not provided any negative pledges when issuing
bonds. Japan's largest trading company, Mitsubishi Corp., is
strong in both resource and nonresource businesses. The company
is particularly strong in the coking coal, energy, automobile,
and food businesses.
Thanks to its diversified earnings sources, which are backed
by a wide range of businesses developed in Japan and overseas,
Mitsubishi has maintained high profitability for years. The
company has been active in acquiring companies and businesses,
as well as resource projects. It holds a large amount of
less-liquid assets with highly fluctuating cash flow. Although
Mitsubishi's risk appetite is high like other major traders,
Standard & Poor's believes that the company maintains an
adequate balance between capital and risk assets through
accumulated profits.
Its net debt-to-equity ratio (net debt/capitalization)
remained at a sound level of about 1.0x at the end of March
2012. Due to its sizable overseas projects, we view Mitsubishi's
funding capabilities, including foreign currencies funding, as
well as liquidity management capabilities as extremely important
factors in our credit analysis. Standard & Poor's believes that
the company's liquidity is managed adequately, given its stable
access to domestic and overseas capital markets and favorable
relationships with financial institutions, including its main
banks.