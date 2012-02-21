(The following was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 21, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today said that there would be no immediate
impact on the ratings on Mitsubishi Corp. (A+/Stable/A-1)
following the company's announcement that it will acquire a 40%
stake in a shale gas development project operated by
Canada-based Encana Corp. (BBB/Stable/--). The shale gas project
is the largest in North America.
Mitsubishi will invest a total of approximately C$6.0
billion (JPY480 billion) in the deal. Under the agreement,
Mitsubishi will cover part of Encana's development costs,
shouldering costs that are higher relative to its stake.
However, Mitsubishi is considering the use of financing such as
project financing that can let it transfer risk to a third
party. According to media reports, it will begin exporting gas
in 2018 or later. Mitsubishi's total investments in metal and
energy resources, including the latest Encana deal, remain
within the scale envisaged in its medium-term business plan. In
addition, Mitsubishi has many investments in highly profitable
natural resources projects (including a coal-related business in
Australia) that are generating robust cash flows, amid currently
strong commodities prices. Therefore, we believe Mitsubishi's
risk volume will remain within levels we consider sound for the
current ratings, given Mitsubishi's financial profile.
Nevertheless, the acquisition price for Mitsubishi's recent
resource-related investments is likely to reflect current
commodities prices, which are high based on long-term trends.
Therefore, Mitsubishi's investment profile for the recent new
investments, including the assumed break-even levels for natural
resources prices and the duration needed to secure adequate
investment returns, should be weaker than its existing
investment portfolio. Natural gas prices in North America have
been falling, leading to the downward revision of Standard &
Poor's natural gas assumptions on Nov. 16, 2011 (please see
"Natural Gas Price Assumptions For 2012 And 2013 Revised; 2014
Oil And Natural Gas Assumptions Added," published Nov. 16, 2011;
and "Encana Corp. Ratings Lowered To 'BBB' On Impact From
Revised Natural Gas Price Assumptions," published Jan. 30,
2012). Although natural gas in Japan is traded at prices far
higher than global levels due to the effects of the nuclear
crisis, the outlook for the domestic natural gas market in
2018--when exports from the latest shale gas deal are reportedly
slated to begin--is unclear at this point. The burden that
Mitsubishi will bear for the development costs is greater than
the percentage of its stake in the project, which may pressure
the return on its investment. We consider these as factors that
make up the risk profile of the project, which is high for
Mitsubishi in our view.
Under Mitsubishi's three-year business plan, which was
launched in fiscal 2010 (ended March 31, 2011), the company
announced that it would invest between JPY1 trillion and JPY1.2
trillion in metal and energy resources. As of Dec. 31, 2011,
Mitsubishi had invested a total of JPY835 billion, including its
investments in a Chilean copper company (JPY420 billion) and its
expansion in the Australian coal business (JPY270 billion). The
total investment amount is likely to exceed JPY1 trillion if we
include the latest shale gas deal as well as a stake in a
Peruvian copper project (reportedly JPY70 billion) that
Mitsubishi announced on Feb. 17, 2012. We believe Mitsubishi's
leverage is likely to rise if it does not reshuffle its assets
on a large scale. The company's free cash flow turned negative
in the first half of fiscal 2011 (ended Sept. 30, 2011) and the
ratings on Mitsubishi may come under downward pressure if: its
leverage rises substantially; investments in natural resources
and energy exceed the company's plan and cause concentration
risk to grow; or prices for natural resources, such as crude
oil, gas, copper and coal, drop significantly.
A Japanese-language version of this media release is
available on Standard & Poor's Research Online at
www.researchonline.jp, or via CreditWire Japan on Bloomberg
Professional at SPCJ.