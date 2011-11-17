(The following was released by the rating agency)

TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 17, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'A+' long-term program rating and 'A-1' short-term rating on the US$5 billion Euro medium-term note (MTN) program issued by Mitsubishi Corp. (A+/Stable/A-1) and its U.K.-based subsidiary. The affirmation is in response to a recent update to the MTN program, under which Mitsubishi Corp. was added as an issuer.

The notes issued from this program are senior unsecured bonds, which are issued either by Mitsubishi Corp. or by Mitsubishi Corp. Finance PLC (MCF; A+/Stable/A-1). Those issued by MCF are guaranteed by Mitsubishi Corp. Market-linked notes, such as index-linked notes may be issued from the program. Under Standard & Poor's rating criteria, we do not rate the bonds if principal payments of the bonds to be issued are linked to fluctuations in equity or commodity prices, or those in equity or commodity index prices. Conversely, we may rate the bonds if only interest payments are linked to prices of equity or commodities. In this case, the ratings will be at the same level as those on issuers or guarantors. In addition, credit-linked notes, which may be issued from this program, are not covered in the rating on this program, because the ratings on credit-linked notes may be different from those assigned to senior unsecured notes.

Japan's largest trading company, Mitsubishi, is strong in both resource and nonresource businesses. The company is particularly strong in the coking coal, energy, automobile, and food businesses. Thanks to its diversified earnings sources, which are backed by a wide range of businesses developed in Japan and overseas, Mitsubishi has maintained high profitability for years. This is a considerable feat, considering that the general trading companies weathered a harsh business environment after Japan's economic bubble burst in the 1990s. Mitsubishi has been active in investing in companies and businesses, as well as resource projects. It holds a large amount of less-liquid assets with highly fluctuating cash flow. Although Mitsubishi's risk appetite is high like other major traders, Standard & Poor's believes that the company maintains an adequate balance between capital and earnings relative to risk assets through adequate risk management. Its net debt-to-equity ratio (net debt/capitalization) remained at a sound level of about 1.0x as of Sept. 30, 2011. Due to its sizable overseas projects, we view Mitsubishi's funding capabilities, including foreign currencies funding, as well as liquidity management capabilities as extremely important factors in our credit analysis. Standard & Poor's believes that the company's liquidity is managed adequately, given its stable access to domestic and overseas capital markets and favorable relationships with financial institutions, including its main banks.

