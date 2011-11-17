(The following was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 17, 2011--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today affirmed its 'A+' long-term program
rating and 'A-1' short-term rating on the US$5 billion Euro
medium-term note (MTN) program issued by Mitsubishi Corp.
(A+/Stable/A-1) and its U.K.-based subsidiary. The affirmation
is in response to a recent update to the MTN program, under
which Mitsubishi Corp. was added as an issuer.
The notes issued from this program are senior unsecured
bonds, which are issued either by Mitsubishi Corp. or by
Mitsubishi Corp. Finance PLC (MCF; A+/Stable/A-1). Those issued
by MCF are guaranteed by Mitsubishi Corp. Market-linked notes,
such as index-linked notes may be issued from the program. Under
Standard & Poor's rating criteria, we do not rate the bonds if
principal payments of the bonds to be issued are linked to
fluctuations in equity or commodity prices, or those in equity
or commodity index prices. Conversely, we may rate the bonds if
only interest payments are linked to prices of equity or
commodities. In this case, the ratings will be at the same level
as those on issuers or guarantors. In addition, credit-linked
notes, which may be issued from this program, are not covered in
the rating on this program, because the ratings on credit-linked
notes may be different from those assigned to senior unsecured
notes.
Japan's largest trading company, Mitsubishi, is strong in
both resource and nonresource businesses. The company is
particularly strong in the coking coal, energy, automobile, and
food businesses. Thanks to its diversified earnings sources,
which are backed by a wide range of businesses developed in
Japan and overseas, Mitsubishi has maintained high profitability
for years. This is a considerable feat, considering that the
general trading companies weathered a harsh business environment
after Japan's economic bubble burst in the 1990s. Mitsubishi has
been active in investing in companies and businesses, as well as
resource projects. It holds a large amount of less-liquid assets
with highly fluctuating cash flow. Although Mitsubishi's risk
appetite is high like other major traders, Standard & Poor's
believes that the company maintains an adequate balance between
capital and earnings relative to risk assets through adequate
risk management. Its net debt-to-equity ratio (net
debt/capitalization) remained at a sound level of about 1.0x as
of Sept. 30, 2011. Due to its sizable overseas projects, we view
Mitsubishi's funding capabilities, including foreign currencies
funding, as well as liquidity management capabilities as
extremely important factors in our credit analysis. Standard &
Poor's believes that the company's liquidity is managed
adequately, given its stable access to domestic and overseas
capital markets and favorable relationships with financial
institutions, including its main banks.
