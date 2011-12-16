(The following was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 16, 2011--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today said that it has assigned its 'A+'
long-term debt rating to the series 103 and 104 domestic senior
unsecured bonds issued by Mitsubishi Estate Co. Ltd.
(A+/Stable/A-1).
The ratings on Mitsubishi Estate reflect the high quality of
the assets the company holds in Tokyo's Marunouchi central
business district, as well as the low vacancy rates of the
assets, even amid a sluggishness office leasing market.
Mitsubishi Estate's building reconstruction bolsters its
Marunouchi property portfolio and underpins the high
profitability of its building business segment.
Furthermore, the company's rents have relatively low
susceptibility to economic cycles, due to its tenants' strong
credit quality and its conservative approach to negotiating
lease agreements. The ratings are constrained by our view that
profitability in the company's residential business and urban
development segments remains low.
We expect the profits of both businesses to take time to
recover because the effects of the Great East Japan Earthquake
and tsunami on March 11, 2011, will delay delivery of some
condominiums until fiscal 2012 (ending March 31, 2013), and the
real estate investment market remains stagnant.
Another factor constraining the ratings is Mitsubishi
Estate's already high level of debt, which may increase as the
company steps up its investments over the next two to three
years. RATINGS ASSIGNED Issue Rating Series 103 JPY10.0 bil.
0.459% bonds due Dec. 22, 2016 A+ Series 104 JPY10.0 bil. 1.095%
bonds due Dec. 22, 2021 A+
Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.