TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 16, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has assigned its 'A+' long-term debt rating to the series 103 and 104 domestic senior unsecured bonds issued by Mitsubishi Estate Co. Ltd. (A+/Stable/A-1).

The ratings on Mitsubishi Estate reflect the high quality of the assets the company holds in Tokyo's Marunouchi central business district, as well as the low vacancy rates of the assets, even amid a sluggishness office leasing market. Mitsubishi Estate's building reconstruction bolsters its Marunouchi property portfolio and underpins the high profitability of its building business segment.

Furthermore, the company's rents have relatively low susceptibility to economic cycles, due to its tenants' strong credit quality and its conservative approach to negotiating lease agreements. The ratings are constrained by our view that profitability in the company's residential business and urban development segments remains low.

We expect the profits of both businesses to take time to recover because the effects of the Great East Japan Earthquake and tsunami on March 11, 2011, will delay delivery of some condominiums until fiscal 2012 (ending March 31, 2013), and the real estate investment market remains stagnant.

Another factor constraining the ratings is Mitsubishi Estate's already high level of debt, which may increase as the company steps up its investments over the next two to three years. RATINGS ASSIGNED Issue Rating Series 103 JPY10.0 bil. 0.459% bonds due Dec. 22, 2016 A+ Series 104 JPY10.0 bil. 1.095% bonds due Dec. 22, 2021 A+

