BRIEF-Legal & General Group's estimated solvency II surplus at 7 bln stg
* As at 15 may 2017, L&G had an estimated solvency II surplus of 7.0 billion pounds with a 188 percent coverage ratio, on a shareholder basis.
Dec 16 Mitsubishi Estate:
* Moody's assigns A1 rating to Mitsubishi Estate's bonds
* Says its insurance unit plans to issue T$15 billion ($496.23 million) bonds