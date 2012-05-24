(The following was released by the rating agency)

May 24, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A+' long-term debt rating to Japan-based real estate company Mitsubishi Estate Co. Ltd.'s (A+/Stable/A-1) series 108 and 109 domestic senior unsecured bonds.

The ratings on Mitsubishi Estate reflect the high quality of the company's assets in Tokyo's Marunouchi central business district and the low average vacancy rate of all the company's assets, even amid a sluggish office leasing market.

Mitsubishi Estate's reconstruction of its buildings also bolsters the competitiveness of its Marunouchi property portfolio and underpins the high profitability of its building business. Furthermore, the company's rents have relatively low susceptibility to economic cycles, due to the strong credit quality of its tenants and its conservative approach to negotiating lease agreements.

In our view, a key constraint on the ratings is that profitability in the company's residential and urban development businesses remains low. In particular, we believe a recovery in profit in the urban development business will take time because the real estate investment market remains stagnant. Another factor constraining the ratings is Mitsubishi Estate's already high level of debt, which may increase as the company steps up its investments over the next two years.

RATINGS ASSIGNED

Issue Rating

Series 108, JPY10.0 bil. 0.631% bonds due May 31, 2019 A+

Series 109, JPY30.0 bil. 1.026% bonds due May 31, 2022 A+

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

