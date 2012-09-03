(The following was released by the rating agency)

TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 3, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A+' long-term issue credit rating to a joint Euro medium-term note (MTN) program of up to US$5.0 billion established by Mitsui & Co. Ltd. (Mitsui; A+/Stable/A-1) and two of its overseas subsidiaries-- Mitsui & Co. (USA) Inc. (A+/Stable/A-1) and Mitsui & Co. Financial Services (Asia) Ltd. (not rated). The notes to be issued by the overseas subsidiaries are guaranteed by the Japanese parent, Mitsui.

Mitsui boasts a strong business franchise that mainly comprises resource and energy businesses. Within the resource and energy sectors, the company is especially strong in iron ore, crude oil, and gas businesses. It has a number of interests in highly profitable resources that underpin its earnings. As a result of its many investments in resources-related projects, Mitsui holds a large amount of less-liquid assets with highly fluctuating cash flow, in our opinion. Although Mitsui's risk appetite is high like other major general trading companies, Standard & Poor's believes it maintains an adequate balance between risk assets and buffers against such risks, thanks to a steady accumulation of profits. As of March 31, 2012, the company's debt-to-equity ratio (DE ratio; net debt to equity capital) stood at a sound level of 0.8x. Mitsui's sizable overseas business means that its funding capabilities, including foreign currencies funding, and liquidity management capabilities are extremely important factors in our analysis. We believe the company manages its liquidity adequately, based on its track records of funding in both overseas and domestic capital markets; good relationships with its creditor banks, including the main bank; and sufficient cash on hand.

