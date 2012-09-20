(The following was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO, September 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded
Japan-based Mitsui Life Insurance Company Limited's (Mitsui
Life) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating to 'BBB' from
'BBB-'. The Outlook is Stable.
The upgrade reflects Mitsui Life's improved capital adequacy
following a sustained strategy of reduction in high-risk assets,
particularly in equities. This has allowed the company to report
substantially improved capital adequacy measures at end-March
2012 despite a weak domestic equity market. It should also
provide some protection against further falls in the equity
market. Mitsui Life reported a statutory solvency margin ratio
(SMR) of 486.7% at end-March 2012, up from 425.8% a year ago.
Nevertheless, capital remains weaker than IFS 'A'-rated peers.
To reduce risk, Mitsui Life continues to refrain from
accumulating variable annuity-type products. Fitch expects that
the outstanding balance of its high-risk variable annuity-type
products will decrease sharply within the next three to five
years as these products mature.
Continued growth in the profitable third (health) sector
should help maintain Mitsui Life's profitability. Aided by its
focus on the profitable third sector, the company's new business
margin in the financial year ended March 2012 was stable at
9.4%, higher than that of most peers. Annual premium in-force
policies of its third sector continued to grow 0.5% during the
financial year to March 2012.
Fitch expects Mitsui Life's policy guarantees to decline
further, and its investment yield to stabilise following efforts
to lengthen the duration of assets. Measures taken to strengthen
asset and liability management will also help narrow the
duration gap, which Fitch sees as the primary risk for the
company, and the insurer's large negative spread is expected to
steadily decrease.
Positive rating action may be considered if the statutory
SMR rises well above 500%, or if Fitch's internal capitalisation
measure improves further on a sustained basis. However, given
that Mitsui's capitalisation improvement is likely to be modest,
further positive rating action is unlikely over the next two
years.
Key negative rating triggers include material erosion of
capitalisation, such that the statutory SMR declines below 450%
for a protracted period, and deterioration in profitability and
volatility in the embedded value. Specifically, Mitsui Life's
ratings may come under pressure if Fitch has reasons to believe
that support from Mitsui Sumitomo Group has weakened. However,
this is viewed as a remote prospect given the strong support
demonstrated by the group so far.
Mitsui Life is one of the nine traditional Japanese life
insurers. It had a 3.1% market share by policy in-force amount
at end-March 2012.