NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, July 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned India-based HPCL Mittal Pipelines Limited's (HMPL)
INR10bn non-convertible debenture (NCD) programme a National
Long-Term rating of 'Fitch AA-(ind)'.
These debentures are secured in nature with a 4% coupon rate
and a significant premium on maturity. The proceeds shall be
used to prepay the existing rupee term loans thus preventing
interest outgo and alleviating liquidity pressure during the
initial years of commercial operations.
HMPL's ratings have been equalised with that of HMEL ('Fitch
AA-(ind)'/Stable) to reflect the strong operational and
strategic linkages between the two entities. The ratings also
reflect the successful commissioning of HMPL's pipeline network
for crude oil transportation and HMEL's refinery in June 2011
and September 2011, respectively, within expected time frame and
without significant cost over runs. HMPL had incurred total
capex of INR40.8bn till FY12 (year end March) towards the
construction of a crude oil receipt terminal at Mundra and a
1,017km pipeline network till refinery at Bhatinda for crude oil
transportation.
HMPL has entered into a pipeline usage agreement with HMEL,
which provides for meeting the debt service coverage ratio
(DSCR) of 1.0x in case of a no off-take of crude oil by HMEL
while the pipeline is made available by HMPL. The company is
also entitled to receive various fiscal and non-fiscal benefits
from the state government of Punjab.
Any upgrade or downgrade of HMEL would lead to similar
rating action for HMPL. A material weakening in parent support
could have a negative impact on HMPL's ratings.
HMEL is a JV formed between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
Limited (HPCL) and Mittal Energy Investment Pte Ltd (MEIL) for
setting up a 9 million metric tonnes per annum (mmtpa)
green-field petroleum refinery in the state of Punjab.
HMPL is a 100% subsidiary of HMEL. HMPL's outstanding
ratings (including above) are as follows:
- National Long-Term Rating: 'Fitch AA-(ind)' /Stable
- INR28.56bn term loans: 'Fitch AA-(ind)'
- INR5bn NCD programme: 'Fitch AA-(ind)'
- INR10bn NCD programme: 'Fitch AA-(ind)'