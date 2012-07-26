(The following was released by the rating agency)

NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, July 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based HPCL Mittal Pipelines Limited's (HMPL) INR10bn non-convertible debenture (NCD) programme a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch AA-(ind)'.

These debentures are secured in nature with a 4% coupon rate and a significant premium on maturity. The proceeds shall be used to prepay the existing rupee term loans thus preventing interest outgo and alleviating liquidity pressure during the initial years of commercial operations.

HMPL's ratings have been equalised with that of HMEL ('Fitch AA-(ind)'/Stable) to reflect the strong operational and strategic linkages between the two entities. The ratings also reflect the successful commissioning of HMPL's pipeline network for crude oil transportation and HMEL's refinery in June 2011 and September 2011, respectively, within expected time frame and without significant cost over runs. HMPL had incurred total capex of INR40.8bn till FY12 (year end March) towards the construction of a crude oil receipt terminal at Mundra and a 1,017km pipeline network till refinery at Bhatinda for crude oil transportation.

HMPL has entered into a pipeline usage agreement with HMEL, which provides for meeting the debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) of 1.0x in case of a no off-take of crude oil by HMEL while the pipeline is made available by HMPL. The company is also entitled to receive various fiscal and non-fiscal benefits from the state government of Punjab.

Any upgrade or downgrade of HMEL would lead to similar rating action for HMPL. A material weakening in parent support could have a negative impact on HMPL's ratings.

HMEL is a JV formed between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and Mittal Energy Investment Pte Ltd (MEIL) for setting up a 9 million metric tonnes per annum (mmtpa) green-field petroleum refinery in the state of Punjab.

HMPL is a 100% subsidiary of HMEL. HMPL's outstanding ratings (including above) are as follows:

- National Long-Term Rating: 'Fitch AA-(ind)' /Stable

- INR28.56bn term loans: 'Fitch AA-(ind)'

- INR5bn NCD programme: 'Fitch AA-(ind)'

- INR10bn NCD programme: 'Fitch AA-(ind)'