(The following was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) July 13, 2012 -- Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today assigned its 'A' long-term issue credit
rating on the U.S. dollar-denominated dated subordinated bonds
issued by Mizuho Financial Group (Cayman) 2 Ltd., a wholly owned
overseas subsidiary of Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (Mizuho FG;
A/Negative/--).
The $1.5 billion dated subordinated bonds, due July 18,
2022, have a coupon rate of 4.20%. The issue credit rating on
the subordinated bonds relies on the credit quality of Mizuho
Corporate Bank Ltd. (A+/Negative/A-1), which is a core
subsidiary of Mizuho FG.
The rating on the bonds is one notch lower than the
long-term counterparty credit rating on Mizuho Corporate Bank
because the bonds are traditional Tier 2 capital, which is not
assigned a trigger clause that fulfills the requirements to be
included in the Tier 2 capital set under the Basel III
regulatory framework, which will be implemented in 2013.
Another reason for the one-notch gap is its subordination to
senior creditors in the event of liquidation. The underlying
assets of the bonds are subordinated loans extended to Mizuho
Corporate Bank, and interest payment on such loans will be
suspended only if a subordination event occurs at both Mizuho
Corporate Bank and Mizuho FG. Mizuho Corporate Bank is a core
subsidiary of Mizuho FG, and the long-term counterparty credit
rating on the bank reflects its consolidated financial profile,
as well as the consolidated financial profile and market
position of its parent company, Mizuho FG.
This is because the businesses of Mizuho Corporate Bank and
other group companies are highly correlated, and the holding
company retains the ability to reorganize the entity and to
reallocate capital within the group. In addition, given its
importance in Japan's financial system, the long-term
counterparty credit rating on Mizuho Corporate Bank benefits
from a one-notch uplift from the stand-alone credit profile
(SACP) of the bank, which excludes an extraordinary government
support factor in the event of emergency. Mizuho FG maintains a
solid customer base in the domestic market as Japan's
second-largest financial group in terms of total assets.
Its consolidated total assets amounted to JPY165 trillion
as of the end of fiscal 2011 (ended March 31, 2012). Standard &
Poor's assesses Mizuho FG's business position as "strong." We
evaluate the group's capital and earnings as "moderate" based on
our view that the group's risk adjusted capital (RAC) ratio is
likely to hover in the range of 6.0% to 7.0% in the next 24
months.
Meanwhile, we evaluate the group's risk position as
"adequate" as we expect the size and quality of Mizuho FG's
loans to remain stable. Given the group's extended network of
retail branches and abundant deposits, we assess Mizuho FG's
funding as "above average" and liquidity as "strong,"
respectively. Reflecting these assessments, as well as based on
our 'a-' anchor SACP for a bank based mainly in Japan, the SACP
of Mizuho FG is 'a'.
The long-term counterparty credit rating on Mizuho FG is
one notch higher than SACP, reflecting our view that the group
has a "high" (fourth-highest on a scale of seven) likelihood of
receiving extraordinary support from the government of Japan
(AA-/Negative/A-1+) in a time of need. This is based on our
assessment of the group's importance in the Japan's financial
system as "high" and that of government stance of support for
private banks as "highly supportive."
Mizuho Corporate Bank is slated to merge with Mizuho Bank
Ltd. (A+/Negative/A-1), one of the core subsidiaries of Mizuho
FG in July 2013. Standard & Poor's believes the ratings on
Mizuho Corporate Bank would be unaffected by the merger.