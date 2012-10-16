(The following was released by the rating agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 16, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has issued its 'A-'
financial strength and issuer credit ratings to Medical Life
Assurance Society Ltd. (MLA). The outlook is stable.
The financial strength and issuer credit ratings on MLA
reflect the life insurer's good stand-alone credit profile
(SACP) and its status as a core operating subsidiary of Medical
Assurance Society New Zealand Ltd. (MAS, not rated, core
operating subsidiaries rated 'A-').
MLA is a niche provider of lump sum life, trauma and total
and permanent disablement products to the member-based mutual
group, which services medical practitioners and, more recently,
other professionals in New Zealand.
Our assessment of core status to the group, and subsequent
rating uplift under Standard & Poor's group-rating methodology,
is based on MLA being highly integrated with the group, insuring
over 40% of members, allocated 21.8% of group capital and
facilitating a core product offering to members.
"We view MLA as having a good competitive position in its
cross sell to MAS members, double-digit growth opportunity, a
solid but relatively narrow earnings base, conservative
reinsurance protection and very good capital strength under a
range of measures," said credit analyst Michael Vine.
The stable outlook reflects that on the core operating
entities of MAS, in particular non-life insurer Medical
Insurance Society Ltd. (MIS, A-/Stable). Ratings upside is
unlikely in the medium term given the constraints of MAS's niche
position and absolute size.
Ratings could be lowered from group earnings and capital
deterioration through adverse competitive forces, reputational
or operational events. A reassessment from the current core
status could also lower the rating, while we would have some
tolerance for deterioration in MLA's SACP.