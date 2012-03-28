(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, March 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Monglia-based XacBank LLC's (XacBank) proposed foreign currency
senior unsecured notes, to be issued under its USD300m medium
term notes (MTN) programme, an expected rating of 'B (exp)' and
Recovery Rating 'RR4'. The final rating is contingent upon the
receipt of final documents conforming to information already
received.
The notes are rated at the same level as XacBank's Long-Term
Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B', as they
will constitute direct, unsubordinated and senior unsecured
obligations of the bank, and will rank equally with all its
other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations. 'RR4', denoting
recovery rates between 31%-50%, is the highest Recovery Rating
that can normally be assigned to any issue ratings by Mongolian
banks based on the agency's methodology.
The proceeds will be used for funding and general corporate
purposes. Fitch also believes a proportion will be used for
refinancing existing non-deposit funding maturing in 2012. The
latter includes about USD40m borrowed funds and USD40m due to
banks. After the refinancing, Fitch notes that the bank's
funding structure will shift to debt capital market funding from
borrowings from development funds. XacBank's ratings and in turn
the issue rating for the senior unsecured notes may come under
pressure should this change in funding pose material refinancing
and margin pressures in future.