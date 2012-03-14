(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Mongolia-based MMC has high mineral and customer
concentration; it's also exposed to the country's untested and
evolving regulatory environment.
-- MMC's reduced project development risk, first-quartile
cost position, and moderate debt levels partly offset these
limitations.
-- Given these factors, we are assigning our 'B+' corporate
credit rating to the company and a 'B+' issue rating to its
proposed senior notes.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that MMC's
coal sales will grow steadily and profitability will be
sustainable over the next two years.
Rating Action
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on March 14, 2012,
assigned its 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating to
Mongolia-based Mongolian Mining Corp. (MMC). The outlook is
stable. At the same time, we assigned a 'B+' issue rating to the
proposed issue of senior notes due 2017.
Rationale
The rating on MMC reflects the company's mineral
concentration to coking coal, customer concentration risks, and
its exposure to an untested and evolving regulatory environment
in Mongolia (BB-/Positive/B). The company's reduced project
development risk, first-quartile cost position, and moderate
debt levels partly offset these limitations.
MMC's high mineral concentration exposes its cash flows to
coking coal price swings, and ties it closely to the cyclical
Chinese steel sector. MMC's 100% exposure to a fairly
concentrated base of Chinese clients exacerbates this risk, in
our opinion. The concentration subjects the company to
counterparty risk and to its clients' bargaining power. In
addition, potential bottlenecks within the transportation system
in China could indirectly affect MMC's competitive position as a
coal supplier to the Chinese market, compared with domestic
market participants located closer to the end market.
In our view, Mongolia's untested mining regulatory framework
could affect MMC's cash flow stability. We believe the
government is still calibrating its policy towards the mining
sector to balance economic development and social
considerations. While the risk of expropriation of private mines
is remote, in our opinion, currently favorable tax and royalty
regimes could give the government some leeway to raise mining
taxes without making current or prospective projects
uneconomical.
We expect MMC to increase production with limited additional
capital spending, highlighting its project-execution strength.
The company completed major infrastructure projects in 2011 and
2010. The involvement of Australia-based mining services company
Leighton Mining as the contractor for MMC's Ukhaa Khudag (UHG)
mine and the lack of significant weather-related risks also
mitigate production ramp-up risk, in our opinion.
We estimate that the company could still be marginally
profitable on a gross margin basis (excluding selling, general
and administrative expenses) even if its average selling price
declines by about 35%. We also expect cash costs to remain
fairly stable over the next two to three years, given the
predictable nature of the fees that the company pays to
Leighton.
We consider MMC's financial risk profile as "significant,"
as defined under our criteria, primarily because of its moderate
leverage. We project the ratio of total debt to EBITDA at 2.6x
in 2012, declining to 2.1x in 2013. Coal sales are likely to be
about 7.2 million tons in 2012 and 10.6 million tons in 2013. We
expect gross profit per ton of coal sold of US$35-US$45 over the
next three years under our base-case scenario, translating into
an EBITDA margin of 35%-40%. Additional EBITDA and cash flows
from greater coal sales would temper a potential increase in
absolute debt by 2014 if a planned railway project proceeds. We
expect MMC's financial risk profile to remain within our
"significant" category under this scenario.
The issue rating on the proposed senior notes reflects the
'B+' long-term corporate credit rating on MMC. The issue rating
is subject to our review of the final issuance documentation,
and confirmation of the amount and terms of the notes. Energy
Resources LLC, MMC's main operating subsidiary, and other
subsidiaries unconditionally guarantee the proposed notes. The
notes are subordinated to about US$169 million of senior bank
loans from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
(EBRD; AAA/Stable/A-1+), Nederlandse Financierings-Maatschappij
voor Ontwikkelingslanden N.V. (FMO), and Deutsche Investitions
und Entwicklungsgesellschaft mbH (DEG). The notes are secured by
first liens on the capital stocks of MMC's subsidiary
guarantors, including Energy Resources LLC. MMC expects to use
the proceeds from the proposed notes for capital expenditure,
working capital, and general corporate purposes.
Liquidity
In our view, MMC's liquidity is "adequate," as defined in
our criteria. The company's liquidity is sensitive to coking
coal prices and production volumes. Nevertheless, we believe the
company can fund its short-term debt repayment and capital
spending with its internal cash flows, cash balance, and the
proceeds from the proposed notes. We expect MMC's liquidity
sources to exceed its liquidity needs by about 1.2x or more over
the next 12 months. We also anticipate that the company's
liquidity sources will exceed its needs even if EBITDA declines
by 20%.
Our liquidity assessment incorporates the following factors
and assumptions:
-- Liquidity sources over the next 12 months include our
expectation of about US$240 million of funds from operations
(FFO). The company had about US$227.8 million in cash and cash
equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2011. We also factor into MMC's
liquidity sources the expected proceeds from its proposed notes
and funds under a committed bank facility from Standard Bank PLC
and ING Bank N.V. whose amount is currently being negotiated.
-- Liquidity needs over the next 12 months include our
expectation of about US$535 million in capital expenditure,
about half of which MMC will dedicate to the railway project.
Liquidity needs also include about US$334.8 million in
short-term debt and the US$85 million repayment of the company's
convertible bond. We have not factored any dividend distribution
into our 2012 financial forecast.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that MMC is likely to
significantly increase its sales volume and maintain its
profitability range over the next two years, further supporting
cash flow protection. We expect its coal sales to rise to about
7.2 million tons in 2012 and about 10.5 million tons in 2013,
while the gross profit per ton should remain at US$35-US$45.
These assumptions would translate into a ratio of total debt to
EBITDA of 2x-3x and a ratio of FFO to total debt of 25%-35%.
We could revise the outlook to positive or raise the rating
if the company develops a longer operating track record,
resulting in improved visibility over its financial performance
and a stronger financial risk profile, with a ratio of total
debt to EBITDA below 2x and FFO to total debt above 35% on a
sustained basis. This could materialize due to a combination of:
(1) coal sales exceeding 7.5 million tons in 2012 and 950,000
tons on a monthly basis over the first six months of 2013
because of more rapid ramp-up than anticipated; and (2) gross
profit per ton exceeding US$50 on a sustainable basis because of
higher coking coal prices or lower mining costs.
We could revise the outlook to negative or lower the rating
if MMC's production ramp-up or coal sales are lower than we
expect or if coking coal prices decline materially, with a ratio
of total debt to EBITDA above 3.5x and a ratio of FFO to total
debt below 20%. This could materialize due to a combination of:
(1) coal sales falling below 6 million tons in 2012 and 750,000
tons on a monthly basis over the first six months of 2013
because of slower ramp-up, or coal sales interruptions; and (2)
gross profit per ton declining below US$35 on a sustainable
basis because of lower coking coal prices and higher mining
costs or royalty rates.