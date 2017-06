(The following was released by the rating agency)

NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, August 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn India-based Moods Hospitality Private Limited's (MHPL) 'Fitch B(ind)nm' National Long-Term rating. The agency has also withdrawn the 'Fitch B(ind)nm' rating on MHPL's INR117m term loans.

The ratings have been withdrawn due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of MHPL.